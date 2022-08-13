Vivienne Leggett calls out sexism in racing industry after Greg Rudolph is promoted by Racing SA

<!–

A woman who is bullied so badly by her boss that she vowed never to work again says his new promotion exemplifies a “toxic culture” that is alive and kicking in the horse racing industry.

Vivienne Leggett, 54, worked for over 25 years for the Hawkesbury Race Club, in Sydney’s north, in sponsorship and promotions before being forced to quit in 2016 by her overbearing boss Greg Rudolph.

Federal court documents from earlier this year show that Rudolph repeatedly humiliated and assaulted Ms. Leggett from the first time they met when he told her she had been given “too much money” and called her a “nothing.”

Mr Rudolph resigned from his post after the lawsuit, which found that his bullying at work “actually ruined Mrs Leggett’s life.” She got 2.8 million dollars.

However, he has now been promoted to Racing Operations Manager at Racing SA.

Vivienne Leggett (above) said her former bully boss’s new promotion means he can “just get on with his life” while she’s “still stuck in the fetal position”

Ms Leggett’s case against former Hawkesbury Race Club CEO Greg Rudolph (above) was found to have “ruined her life” through his oppressive management

He has not been held responsible for his actions. Racing is about jobs for the guys, they just pat him on the back and he moves on,” Ms Leggett said. the advertiser.

She said her former boss’s new job meant he could “go on with his life” while she was “still stuck in the fetal position.”

“Within five months, this person has ruined my life,” she said, warning his new female colleagues to “be very, very careful.”

Ms. Leggett began her lawsuit against Mr. Rudolph in 2019 and was awarded a $2.8 million payout in July after the judge found that workplace bullying “effectively destroyed Ms. Leggett’s life.”

“She is unable to work and, as joint experts agree, is permanently incapacitated due to the behavior of Mr Rudolph and the club,” the judge said.

In a post-case interview, Ms. Leggett said she lost herself while working for Mr. Rudolph.

‘I’ve lost my identity. I was always Vivienne Leggett from the Hawkesbury Race Club – I wasn’t Ashley or Scott’s mother, I was Vivienne, from the Hawkesbury Race Club,” she said.

Racing SA CEO Nick Redin (above) previously defended the company hiring Rudolph, saying they had “not seen anything since he was with us to indicate that we should have some cause for concern”

Recalling an incident where Mr. Rudolph asked for an overwhelming amount of paperwork on the last day of the fiscal year, Ms. Leggett said, “I remember going to my husband, just exhausted, and saying, ‘I know not why he does this”.

‘What is he trying to do, is he trying to take my sponsors away from me?

‘What is it? All he wanted to know was about my contracts, what I had, how long they were.

“That was pretty awful. Once he figured that out, he just kept adding and asking questions about this thing that took me eight hours. He was micromanaging to a level I couldn’t turn my head.’

Racing SA has not commented on Rudolph’s new promotion, but in late June CEO Nick Redin said the company had done its due diligence when hiring him.

“We were pleased with Greg when we came in and we haven’t seen anything since he’s been with us to indicate that we should have some cause for concern,” he said.