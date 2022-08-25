Vivica A. Fox hasn’t talked to Jada Pinkett Smith after criticizing her response to Oscars slap

Vivica A. Fox said she hasn’t spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith yet after criticizing the actress’s response to Chris Rock’s infamous hit from husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards.

The 58-year-old actress said in an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in June that Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Red Table Talk to the incident was disconcerting.

“I wish we could take a little more responsibility and it wouldn’t seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my feeling,” Fox said at the time.

The South Bend, Indiana-born star, in conversation with People Tuesday at the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure in Garden Grove, Calif., she said she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith, 50, in the months since her comments.

“I think they’re really going through a season of healing now,” Fox said, adding that she hopes Smith, 53, can rebuild his career in the wake of the Oscar incident on March 27, when he punched Rock, 57. , after the comic made a joke at Pinkett Smith’s expense.

“Listen, I love Will Smith,” Fox said. “He’s one of my favorite people on Earth. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person who deserves a second chance, it’s him. I think he took full responsibility for his actions and apologized.”

“I just hope we can all move forward after the incident and learn that it should never happen again, especially on a stage of this magnitude.”

Smith subsequently apologized multiple times for the incident and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences before facing a 10-year ban from the Oscars.

Pinkett Smith spoke in June about how she hoped to move forward from the incident in her Facebook Watch series.

“On Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men will have a chance to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said. “With the current state of the world, we need both of them, and in fact we all need each other more than ever.

“Until then, Will and I will continue to do what we’ve been doing for the past 28 years—which is to keep figuring out what life is called.”

In an apology he issued in July about the incident, Smith said his wife had “nothing to do with” his attack on Rock.

Fox said of Smith on Tuesday: ‘If there’s one person who deserves a second chance, it’s him’

Fox played Will Smith’s famous love interest in the 1996 film Independence Day

“I made a choice from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” he said. “I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat I put on all of us.”

Fox has worked with both, as she played Will Smith’s love interest in the 1996 film Independence Day, and was Jada’s costar in the crime drama Set It Off the same year.

In her statement in June, Fox said she has “love for the Smiths,” adding, “I know their kids, I’ve watched them grow up.”

She continued: “Will Smith was defending her honour, so he walked onstage and punched because he felt his wife had been offended, so for me I saw no responsibility as a partner. Let’s also not forget that Chris Rock was attacked. We can’t forget that, because I actually told a joke that I didn’t think was that bad.’