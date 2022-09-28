WhatsNew2Day
Vivianne Miedema sends Arsenal through to the Champions League group stage after 1-0 win over Ajax

Sports
By Merry

Ajax Women 0-1 Arsenal Women: Vivianne Miedema sends Arsenal through to Champions League group stage…as the Gunners fend off the Dutch giants 3-2 to become the second WSL side to qualify

  • Arsenal Women defeated Ajax Women 1-0 and qualifies for Champions League
  • Vivianne Miedema scored her third of the season to take a 3-2 aggregate win
  • The Gunners are only the second WSL to reach the group stage after Chelsea

By Kathryn Batte for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Vivianne Miedema’s second-half finish was enough to send Arsenal Women through to the Champions League group stage and secure an overall 3-2 win over Ajax Women.

Miedema’s third of the season came in the 51st minute of the game, leaving the Gunners only the second WSL side to reach the actual tournament after Manchester City Women came loose against Real Madrid Femenino.

Full report to follow.

Vivianne Miedema’s goal sent Arsenal to the group stage of the Champions League


Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino

