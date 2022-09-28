Vivianne Miedema sends Arsenal through to the Champions League group stage after 1-0 win over Ajax
Ajax Women 0-1 Arsenal Women: Vivianne Miedema sends Arsenal through to Champions League group stage…as the Gunners fend off the Dutch giants 3-2 to become the second WSL side to qualify
Vivianne Miedema’s second-half finish was enough to send Arsenal Women through to the Champions League group stage and secure an overall 3-2 win over Ajax Women.
Miedema’s third of the season came in the 51st minute of the game, leaving the Gunners only the second WSL side to reach the actual tournament after Manchester City Women came loose against Real Madrid Femenino.
Full report to follow.
