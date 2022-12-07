Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Vivaldi is adding Mastodon to its browser
Tech

Vivaldi is adding Mastodon to its browser

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Vivaldi is adding Mastodon to its browser

Vivaldi has unveiled a number of productivity-enhancing updates to its web browser, in addition to integration for Mastodon, which the company claims is “an important part of decentralized social networking.”

The self-proclaimed first web browser company with a Mastodon instance (Vivaldi Social), it has now integrated the social networking platform into the sidebar, which it hopes will serve a growing audience of individuals who are “tired of Big Tech’s social networks and their lock-in algorithms.”

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Eurocom Sky Z7 R2 Server Edition touted as...

Let Amazon know what ads you see and...

Amazon sued by DC attorney general for deceiving...

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: A pricier mid-end with...

Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop

Instagram will finally help creators understand why they’re...

Tencent’s Anime AI Picture Generator Hits Global Social...

Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms

Apple will finally encrypt iCloud Backups as part...

Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More