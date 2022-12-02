Vitamin aisle might have the answer to your problem of thinning hair

Expensive hair transplants have exploded in popularity recently, but research shows that most store-bought supplements can reverse baldness.

Found a review over-the-counter pills like zinc, pumpkin seed oil, and probiotics help thicken, maintain, or regrow hair in up to 93 percent of men.

It comes after Japanese scientists successfully generated hair follicles in petri dishes using embryonic mouse skin cells — in a potential breakthrough in the search for a cure for baldness.

Hair loss affects approximately 80 million men and women in the US each year. Men are more likely to become bald than women, and the risk increases with age. About 30 to 50 percent of men get male pattern baldness by age 50

By the time they are 35 years old, about 40 percent of men suffer from visible hair loss. This percentage jumps to 65 by the time they reach age 60.

A group of hair loss experts from Boston and Miami analyzed 30 studies on the effects of supplements on baldness.

The team highlighted twelve treatments with the largest amount of evidence supporting their efficacy: Viviscal, Nourkrin, Nutrafol, Lambdapil, Pantogar, Capsaicin and Isoflavone, Omega 3 and 6 with antioxidants, apple nutraceuticals, peony total glucosides and compound glycyrrhizin tablets, zinc, tocotrienol and pumpkin seed oil.

Lambdapil: The men and women who took the supplement for six months shed less hair when they pulled it. After 3-6 months of use, the therapy reduced the number of hairs that fall out daily to a normal level (80-100 hairs)

They identified three others, kimchi and cheonggukjang, vitamins D3 and Forti5, which have been shown to work, but the evidence is of “low quality.”

There are different types of hair loss. Androgenetic alopecia is the most common form of hair loss, affecting more than 50 million men and 30 million women and can worsen with age. It is sometimes referred to as male pattern baldness.

Telogen Effluvium is stress-induced hair loss and can be reversed. Alopecia Areata is patchy baldness that can appear almost anywhere on the body.

The most common treatment for alopecia areata, a type of autoimmune disease, is corticosteroids that suppress the immune system.

Many supplements billed as hair growth aids have been written off as snake oils, forcing many people dealing with hair loss to resort to drugs or procedures.

People who are going bald can also use minoxidil, also known as Rogaine, which is applied to the scalp.

People can also opt for expensive hair transplants, derisively called “hair plugs,” in which healthy hair follicles are taken from part of the head and moved to balding areas.

A transplant procedure can cost you anywhere from $4,000 to $15,000.

Supplements are much cheaper and while there are no quick fixes, they have been shown to limit hair loss and even help regrow hair.

A probiotic made from kimchi and cheonggukjang showed improved hair thickness in 93 percent of patients after 4 months. But the report’s authors note that the study was limited in its small sample size and lack of a control group.

After SIX months of treatment, patients who received ViviScal showed a 38 percent increase in hair growth.

In a double-blind study of 55 people, those who took Nourkrin for six months saw an average increase in hair growth of more than 37 percent, compared to less than 2 percent in the placebo group.

The experts also considered Nutrafol, a supplement that has become very popular in the US. It helped women grow hair back within two months with no reported adverse effects, while men and women who took Lambdapil for six months had less hair fall out when pulled.

People who used Pantogar for three to six months saw a reduced number of hairs falling out every day. Users of capsaicin and isoflavones have also shown an increase in the production of the dermal hormone IGF-1, which is involved in hair growth.

A 2015 study found that nearly 90 percent of subjects who took supplements of omega 3 and 6 with antioxidants for six months reported a reduction in hair loss.

Apple nutraceutical, meanwhile, helped test subjects increase hair growth by 118 percent, hair weight by 37 percent, and keratin levels by 35 percent in two months.

Peony total glucosides and compound glycyrrhizin tablets were 82 percent effective in curing or at least improving hair loss.

Of the 37 people who took zinc supplements, 22 saw full hair growth by the end of the third month.

Meanwhile, 35 patients who took tocotrienol supplements saw more hair growth than a control group after eight months.

Pumpkin seed oil was also effective in promoting hair growth. In one study, 76 men with hair loss took 400 mg of pumpkin seed oil or a placebo per day for 24 weeks.

Those taking pumpkin seed oil reported higher hair loss improvement scores and had four times more hair growth than those in the control group.

All of the supplements considered in the report had mild to no side effects.

Despite its widespread impact, there is no cure for baldness, although there are Food and Drug Administration-approved medications for the condition.

The agency in June approved an alopecia drug called Olumiant, which strengthened scalp hair by a third in a clinical trial.

The FDA has also approved Rogaine, an over-the-counter solution that has been shown to help about 50% of men with male pattern baldness. Another treatment, Propecia, is an oral medication that blocks the action of the hormone responsible for hair loss.

The FDA does not have the authority to screen supplements before they hit the US market, so any claim on the packaging should be taken with a grain of salt.