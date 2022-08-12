Visitors to Thomas the Tank Engine attraction told not to use The FAT Controller ‘slur’

<!–

Fans of Thomas the Tank Engine have reportedly been banned from saying “The Fat Controller” because it has been labeled a “blemish.”

A family day out on the Watercress Line railway in Hampshire took an unusual turn when a staff member requested that The Fat Controller be called by his real name, Sir Topham Hatt.

The popular Day Out with Thomas event, where young children can hop aboard Thomas the Tank Engine, was only just back on the Watercress Line last weekend.

But a father told The sun: ‘We were talking about The Fat Controller when an employee intervened. We were told in no uncertain terms that no one could use such a taint.’

Meanwhile, another visitor to the ten-mile historic railway said, “The staff said it belongs to a different era. Common sense has hit the buffers.’

Many flocked to social media in shock. One user said: ‘They’re coming after Thomas the Tank Engine’s Fat Controller now, apparently it’s a slur’.

Another added: ‘They are canceling Thomas the tank engine now?? fat controller was iconic i love him as a kid’.

Fans of Thomas the Tank Engine were shocked after being told they couldn’t use the name The Fat Controller on a day out at the Watercress Line railway (above)

A family on a day out at the Waterkerslijn railway was told ‘in no uncertain terms’ that no one could use such a ‘blemish’

Social media users were shocked to hear that Thomas the Tank Engine was the last to experience the cancellation culture

TalkTV host Jeremy Kyle also weighed in after referring to The Fat Controller, but soon joked that people can’t call him that anymore.

Last week, “awake” parents demanded that York Dungeon change the name of its Dick Turpin carriage ride to “Richard” because they found it “offensive.”

However, parents lost their battle after York Dungeon refused to make the change. Richard ‘Dick’ Turpin was a highwayman and notorious criminal during the 18th century before he was executed in York in 1739 for horse theft.

In 2018, an overhaul of Thomas the Tank Engine replaced two male engines with female characters.

Henry and Edward moved from Tidmouth Sheds to make way for Nia, an orange locomotive from Africa, and Rebecca, a yellow-colored locomotive.

They joined Emily, the other female locomotive, as well as boys Thomas, Percy James and Gordon.

2018 saw a major revamp of the show where two male engines were replaced by two female ones, including Nia (pictured) – an orange train from Africa

The storylines are written to achieve five of the goals: quality education, gender equality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, and living on land.

Mattel, the US toy giant that owns the rights to the beloved show, said the changes were “groundbreaking innovations” and based on extensive market research involving hundreds of parents and their children.

The Thomas the Tank Engine stories by Birmingham Reverend Rev W Awdry have turned into a £1 billion a year industry read in over 120 countries.

After a series of rejections from publishers, the first book was published in 1945 under the name The Three Railway Engines.

But after the Reverend Thomas’ son liked and demanded more stories about the tank engine, the now famous series was born in 1946 – with The Fat Controller.

Watercresslijn was approached for comment.