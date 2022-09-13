‘Visionary’ American photographer William Klein dies aged 96

American photographer William Klein, who made his spurs through images of fashion and urban life, died in Paris on Saturday at the age of 96, his son Pierre Klein said in a statement on Monday.

Klein, whose poignant depictions of the restlessness and violence of urban life revolutionized photography, died “peacefully,” the statement said. Klein was celebrated as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century and also worked in film and fashion.

His death comes as a retrospective of his work draws to a close at New York’s International Center of Photography. “According to his wishes, the funeral will be a very intimate event,” said Pierre Klein, although he added that there will be a public memorial for his father later.

Klein’s images were inspired by tabloid sensationalism, overthrowing established styles in street and fashion photography – including being one of the first to portray models outside of studio backgrounds.

His mainly black-and-white work plays with off-center subjects and enhances contrast, with young men brandishing weapons at close range or malevolent faces seen in close-up, sometimes out of focus.

“William Klein took pictures like a boxer,” said Alain Genestar, director of the professional magazine Polka and its gallery. The International Center of Photography in New York said Klein was “a visionary in every way, ignoring the social and artistic attitudes of his time to forge a unique path”.

“Innovative and uncompromising, he opened countless doors for later image makers around the world,” it added.

Camera won at poker

Born in 1926 into a New York family of ultra-Orthodox Jews, William Klein began to love Europe during his military service. He became a painter after the Second World War, studied with the French artist Fernand Leger, and also dreamed of becoming an architect.

But Klein was inspired by photography after winning his first camera in a poker game, and immediately began shooting Parisian landmarks with the German-made Rolleiflex.

Some of his early, almost abstract photographs caught the eye of Vogue artistic director Alexander Liberman, who hired Klein when the photographer was just 26.

‘Life is good and good for you in New York’, a photo album of this return to his hometown, was released in France in 1956, but was long rejected by American publishers, who disliked his eye for the dingy side of life in Manhattan.

“My motto? ‘Everything is allowed’. No rules, no restrictions, no boundaries,” he later said of the work.

The book was spotted by legendary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, who offered Klein a job as an assistant director on the movie “Nights of Cabiria.”

political turn

Klein made a film about Rome himself, after which he had a long career in cinema – including the fashion industry satire “Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?” in 1966. He also directed hundreds of advertisements for French brands, including car manufacturers Citroën and Renault.

Klein’s documentaries would take a political turn, such as in the pro-North Vietnamese “Far from Vietnam” released in 1967 or “Muhammad Ali the greatest” in 1974. “This black boxer who converted to Islam had a real political side. said Klein, who developed a keen interest in the struggles of black Americans.

As the Ali film got underway, the director met black nationalist leader Malcolm X on the plane to Miami. “It was the only free seat, because nobody wanted to be near him. We got on well,” Klein said later.

Klein returned to photography in the 1980s and released several books over the following decades. He has lived in France since he met his wife Jeanne Florin, and the couple stayed together until she died in 2005.

