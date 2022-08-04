Visa’s CEO hits back at claims the company facilitated the spread of child porn

Visa dismisses allegations that the company facilitated the distribution of child pornography by continuing to make payments to Pornhub, operated by MindGeek, after a judge rejected Visa’s request for exemption from a child pornography lawsuit.

“Let me be clear: Visa condemns sex trafficking, sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse,” Visa CEO Alfred F. Kelly said in a statement Thursday. “Our rules explicitly and unequivocally prohibit the use of our products to pay for content that depicts non-consensual sexual behavior or sexual abuse of children.”

Kelly’s statement comes nearly a week after California District Judge Cormac Carney rejected Visa’s request to be fired from a case in which 34 women who said Pornhub had hosted videos of sexual abuse or abuse as minors without their consent.

The judge found that “Visa knew that MindGeek’s websites were full of child porn to make money.”

Kelly said he “strongly” disagrees with the judge’s decision and is “certain” in Visa’s stance. He further claimed that Visa “suspended sites containing user-generated content in December 2020”.

“Despite what you’ve read in the past few days, you can’t use your Visa card on Pornhub,” Kelly said.

In light of the judge’s ruling on Friday, Visa has also suspended acceptance of MindGeek’s go-to advertising company, TrafficJunky, and other advertising services on Pornhub and MindGeek-affiliated sites.

Visa is only accepted at MindGeek legal adult entertainment studios, according to Kelly.

The lawsuit filed by nearly three dozen women in June 2021 accuses Pornhub of profiting from videos posted without their consent that feature revenge porn and rape.

Of the 34 women, 14 were minors when the videos were uploaded and another 14 were victims of convicted sex offenders. The women live in the US, UK, Thailand and Canada.

The lawsuit alleges that Mindgeek “is also one of the largest human trafficking companies in the world. And it’s probably the largest unregulated repository of child pornography in North America and far beyond.”

“This is a rape case, not pornography. It’s about the rape and sexual exploitation of children.’

The lead prosecutor said that when she was 13 in 2014, her boyfriend uploaded a sexually explicit video of her to Pornhub without her knowledge or consent.

The video was titled ’13-year-old brunette shows off for the camera’ and was viewed 400,000 times before the girl found out, according to court records.

After the video was released, the girl was harassed and bullied, dropped out of school, attempted suicide and became addicted to heroin, the indictment said.

The prosecution’s lead attorney, Michael Bowe, previously told DailyMail.com: “The court ruling that our detailed complaint sufficiently argues that Visa was involved in a criminal conspiracy to monetize child porn means that Visa and other credit card companies are finally being facing the civil and perhaps criminal consequences of this unscrupulous and illegal activity.’

The porn giant has faced increasing criticism since the New York Times published an article in December 2020 accusing the porn website of posting illegal content online, including child pornography and rape videos. These claims were rejected.

Billionaire hedge funder Bill Ackman has criticized Visa for not banning payments on Pornhub

Visa and Mastercard came under scrutiny in December 2020 when the matter came to light, and billionaire hedge financier Bill Ackman pressured the companies to discontinue their services to Visa.

Ackman criticized Visa on Tuesday following Judge Carney’s ruling not to remove Visa from the case.

“Visa’s behavior here is unforgivable and is likely to cause incalculable financial and reputational damage to the company,” Ackman said in a tweet.

While Visa says it has removed payment approval on the sites, the company would resume payment processing after MindGeek claimed it had removed millions of user-uploaded videos.

Carney said in his statement: “Visa has made the decision to continue to recognize MindGeek as a merchant, despite the alleged knowledge that MindGeek made money from child pornography.”

“The court can easily conclude that Visa was intended to help MindGeek monetize child pornography,” Carney wrote.

American Express does not make payments to porn websites.

Meanwhile, two top Pornhub executives resigned in June after the company was accused of hosting non-consensual videos, including those involving minors, for years.

Pornhub owner MindGeek announced on June 21 that Chief Executive Officer Feras Antoon and Chief Operating Officer David Tassillo have resigned after more than a decade of running the adult website business.

“Antoon and Tassillo are leaving MindGeek’s day-to-day operations after more than a decade of leadership positions with the company,” the company said in a statement. “MindGeek’s executive leadership team will lead day-to-day operations on an interim basis, and replacements are being sought.”

The news came days later The New Yorker reported that the company had failed to address videos of dissenting individuals on its websites.

A MindGeek spokesperson said the executives’ resignations were scheduled to begin in early 2022, adding that both Antoon and Tassillo will remain shareholders of the company.