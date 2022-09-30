Virus kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods

A man stands amid cows infected with a bumpy skin disease at a cow shelter in Jaipur, Rajasthan state, India, September 21, 2022. Infected cows and buffalo develop a fever and have bumps on their skin. The viral disease spread by insects such as mosquitoes and ticks has killed at least 100,000 cows and buffalo and sickened more than 2 million in India. Credit: AP Photo / Vishal Bhatnagar



A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffalo in India and sickened more than 2 million more.

The outbreak has resulted in devastating income losses for livestock farmers, as the disease not only causes deaths, but can also lead to reduced milk production, emaciated animals and birth problems.

The disease, called lumpy skin disease, is spread by insects that drink blood, such as mosquitoes and ticks. Infected cows and buffalo develop a fever and develop bumps on their skin.

Farmers have suffered severe losses in the past year from extreme weather events: a record-shattering heat wave in India reduced wheat yields in April, insufficient rainfall in eastern states such as Jharkhand state, shriveled winter crops such as legumes and unusually intense rainfall in September left rice in the damaged the north.

And now the virus has spread to at least 15 states, with cow and buffalo deaths nearly doubling in three weeks, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The contamination spreading among livestock is disproportionately impacting smallholder farmers, many of whom have isolated themselves from the shocks of climate change by raising livestock for milk, said Devinder Sharma, an agricultural policy expert in the northern city of Chandigarh.

A man walks past a carcass of cows that died after being infected with a bumpy skin disease at a cow shelter in Jaipur, Rajasthan state, India, September 21, 2022. Infected cows and buffalo develop a fever and have bumps on their skin. The viral disease spread by insects such as mosquitoes and ticks has killed at least 100,000 cows and buffalo and sickened more than 2 million in India. Credit: AP Photo / Vishal Bhatnagar



“It’s a serious, serious problem and this (disease) … has grown in recent years,” he said, adding that government figures were likely an underestimation of the true death toll from the disease.

The first cases in South Asia were discovered in 2019 and have since spread to India, China and Nepal. It was first recorded in Zambia in 1929 and has expanded through Africa and more recently to parts of Europe.

Dairy is one of the largest agricultural commodities in India, employing 80 million people and contributing to 5% of the economy, according to federal data. It is the world’s largest milk producer, accounting for more than a fifth of global production, but exports are only a fraction of this.

To protect the industry, authorities are vaccinating healthy cows with an injection designed for a similar disease, while work is underway to develop a more effective vaccine.

India’s vast hinterland is now punctuated by mass graves of cows. In some places the carcasses are rotting in the open and the pained cries of sick animals are heard in villages. The western state of Rajasthan has suffered the worst, with 60,000 cattle killed and nearly 1.4 million sick.

“The disease is contagious. It is now shifting from west to east,” warned Narendra Mohan Singh, a director of the Rajasthan State Animal Husbandry Department.

Workers remove carcass from cows that died after being infected with bumpy skin disease at a cow shelter in Jaipur, Rajasthan state, India, September 21, 2022. Infected cows and buffalo develop a fever and have bumps on their skin. The viral disease spread by insects such as mosquitoes and ticks has killed at least 100,000 cows and buffalo and sickened more than 2 million in India. Credit: AP Photo / Vishal Bhatnagar



In the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous, the trade and movement of livestock with neighboring states has been restricted. But farmers like Amarnath Sharma in the village of Milkipur say they have been left in the dark. Three of his five cows are sick and although he has heard about the virus disease, he does not know how to help his cattle.

“If these animals don’t get treatment, they will die,” he said.

Farmers in affected states, such as Himalayan Himachal Pradesh, have also urged the government for financial assistance.

In the meantime, an investigation of the lumpy skin disease virus’s genetic makeup found it to be very different from previous versions, said Vinod Scaria, a scientist at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi.

Viruses are constantly evolving and not all of these changes are harmful to health. But Scaria, one of the study’s authors, said it highlighted the need for continuous disease monitoring and tracking because it wasn’t clear how the virus has evolved over the past two years.

“If you were continuously monitoring, you would be prepared,” he said.

Fear of skin disease flare-up at Eid festival

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.