Virginia voters care about pollution. So why is the Chesapeake Bay dirty?

According to a recent survey by the Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program, Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University and OpinionWorks, a majority of voters in Virginia are concerned about pollution, especially plastic that clogs waterways and runoff that pollutes water. Most voters also support legislation to reduce pollution.

Steve Raabe, founder and president of OpinionWorks, said he was surprised that while 87% of respondents identified water pollution as a serious problem, most didn’t realize it was because people were throwing plastic bottles, tires, food containers and more on land.

When respondents think of ocean waste, he said, they assumed it came from fishermen who dumped waste.

According to the study, 87% of 901 respondents said that plastic in water is at least a “somewhat serious” problem, while 65% of people said litter on land was at least a “somewhat serious” problem. Nearly 80% said they were most concerned about harmful chemicals and toxins in water.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released its 2022 State of the Blueprint report last Wednesday, finding that Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania are not on track to meet their pollution reduction goals by lowering nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment levels.

Hilary Falk, director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, wants states to recommit to the blueprint.

Virginia has improved in areas like wastewater mitigation, meaning wastewater treatment plants are performing better because of infrastructure upgrades. The report states that the Commonwealth has a chance to get back on track because of these improvements, but is lagging behind in reducing the amount of runoff.

“That approach is not sustainable,” said Peggy Sanner, executive director of CBF Virginia. “About 90% of Virginia’s remaining pollution reduction will have to come from agriculture, and population growth and climate change are leading to more polluted runoff from developed areas.”

According to Chris Moore, a senior regional ecosystem scientist at the CBF, pollutants such as nitrogen attach themselves to plastic. Fish eat the debris and get sick.

“Unfortunately, much of our plastic pollution that ends up in our waterways comes from runoff,” Moore said. “It’s stuff that gets thrown out on the street or maybe blows out of someone’s car, blows off someone’s lawn and ends up in the rainwater.”

Earlier this year, the Virginia Best Management Practices program, which helps control runoff from farms and cities, received historic funding of $295 million over the next two years. It uses a cost-sharing program that helps farmers pay for fences to go around bodies of water and prevent livestock from entering and contaminating the runoff.

But according to Sanner, such investments may not be enough.

The 2025 blueprint deadline may be pushed back, but CBF and state officials will discuss how to stay as close to the original deadline as possible. Problems such as inflation, which is driving costs up, and the need for more financing are obstacles to meeting the 2025 pollution targets.

The voter survey included interviews conducted in March among residents of various political parties, ethnic, racial and gender lines. Raabe said the survey was statistically representative of the state with a 3.3% margin of error.

It showed that participants support legislation to help prevent littering: 61% support a ban on single-use plastic bags; the majority also supported a ban on plastic straws and polystyrene (plastic foam). Less than half (41%) were in favor of a 5 cent tax on the use of plastic bags in supermarkets.

Legislation calling for the phasing out of plastic foam containers has been pushed back this year, and Republican administration Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order in April that repealed a ban on plastic bottles from government agencies.

According to Raabe, many shoppers forget to use reusable bags, even if they keep them in their car. But stores, he said, could display signs reminding people to grab them before entering.

Also in the survey, 23% of participants said they chose bottled water over tap water, even in areas where tap water is considered safe. Nearly 40% said they often drink bottled water.

