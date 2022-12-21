Virginia Trioli throws support being Meghan and Harry after Netflix documentary on the royals

One of the ABC’s biggest stars has come out in support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as their amazing Netflix documentary sends shockwaves around the world.

Virginia Trioli, Mornings presenter on ABC Radio Melbourne and regular Q&A presenter, supported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on her Twitter account this week.

The broadcaster retweeted a series of pro-royal statements about the embattled couple, and also said it was “fascinated by the real-time history in Harry and Meghan.”

“As a long-time Meghan Markle supporter, I want to thank the Royal Family for absolutely proving everything Meghan Markle said was true this week,” read one of the pro-Sussex comments, retweeted by Trioli.

Trioli also shared several tweets from Peter Hunt, a former BBC correspondent and commentator on ‘royal issues’ in London.

“The terms of Harry and Meghan’s departure were brutal. The institution has made a mistake and will pay a price over time,” Mr Hunt tweeted on 16 December.

“But the royals don’t see it – in part because much of the media incessantly insists that the Sussexes are to blame and that Charles and William are beyond reproach.”

Trioli also wrote her own tweet earlier this week.

“Am fascinated by the real-time social history in “Harry and Meghan,” she wrote.

‘For those who are demanding [Harry] shut up, just swap his surname with that of another wealthy, influential family, say ‘Murdoch’ and ask if you’d be outraged?’

The second part of the Sussexes’ super-documentary came out on December 15 after the first three episodes had tongues wagging around the world.

In the fourth episode, the couple reminisced about their trip to Australia, where a pregnant Meghan undertook 76 engagements in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

The couple explain that their popularity Down Under was the nail in the coffin when it came to the breakdown of relations with Buckingham Palace’s internal staff.

Harry and Meghan were welcomed with open arms by Aussies when they visited each other in October 2018 – something they said was not taken well by The Firm.

“I think Australia was a real turning point because they were so popular,” said the couple’s girlfriend, Lucy Fraser, in the production’s fourth episode.

‘So popular with the public, the internals with [Buckingham] Palace was incredibly threatened as a result.’

The second installment of the Sussexes’ super-documentary came out on Dec. 15 after the first three episodes had tongues wagging around the world (pictured, Harry and Meghan visit Bondi Beach in October 2018)

The episode was then cut to scenes of both Meghan and Harry being fawned over by Aussie fans.

“The problem is when someone who should be the opening act to get married steals the spotlight, or does the job better than the person who was born to do it, it upsets people, it shifts the balance,” says Harry. said.

Meghan revealed that she didn’t think anyone believed the tabloids until a woman in Liverpool berated her for her relationship with her father.

“I was still under the impression that if it was in a tabloid no one would believe it,” a wide-eyed Duchess told the documentary.

‘Then we had a walk in Liverpool and there was a group of women and one of them said to me ‘what you are doing to your father is not right’.

“And I thought, ‘Oh my God, people actually believe this stuff, and my whole center was turned upside down.’

ABC radio host Virginia Trioli (pictured) is rumored to be lining up to host a new public broadcast program

Harry and Meghan announced this week that they would release a new docuseries about historical figures who changed the world.

The new Netflix series features climate change activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Ardern quickly distanced herself from the Sussexes in a disclaimer statement about the upcoming series on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said her involvement in the project had nothing to do with the couple and that her interview was recorded more than three years ago – before the Duke and Duchess signed on to the project.

The NZ PM first met Harry and Meghan during their 2018 royal tour when the Duchess was pregnant with their son Archie.