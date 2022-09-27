Virginia students walkout in protest of policy that strips trans students of liberties

Students from dozens of high and high schools in Virginia went on strike Tuesday to protest the state’s repeal of a law protecting students’ rights to decide on their gender identities and preferred names at school.

When the new law comes into force, that decision will only be returned to the parents of students.

The new guideline, released on Sept. 16 by Glenn Youngkin, the state’s Republican governor, also requires students to use school bathrooms, pronouns and names that match their official school records.

Helicopter footage from Tuesday morning showed crowds of students marching from a handful of schools in northern Virginia carrying placards and flags.

‘Trans rights are human rights’, reads a sign.

Other students waived the multicolored Progress flag, which features light blue, light pink and white stripes to honor transgender people, and black and brown stripes to honor marginalized black and brown communities and people with AIDS.

The recently introduced Progress flag features light blue, light pink and white stripes to honor transgender people, and black and brown stripes to honor marginalized black and brown communities and people with AIDS

Students from nearly 100 schools in Virginia walked out of class Tuesday morning to protest the state’s new law that reverses some freedoms for trans students

The policy also states that students may only play in sports teams that match their birth gender.

Schools should not encourage teachers to hide information about a student’s gender identity from parents.

The policydespite being demonized by left-wing politicians and LGBTQ+ groups, instructs that “everything must be done to ensure that a transgender student who wishes to change addresses is treated with respect, compassion and dignity.”

There will be a 30-day public comment period before the new policy goes into effect. That counter opened on Monday and had already collected more than 16,000 responses.

The final decision on the policy will be made by the Virginia Department of Education once the public comment period is closed.

A spokesperson for Youngkin said the updated policy, which overturns the model policy instituted by Northam’s Democratic government last year, “works on the governor’s promise to preserve parental rights and uphold the dignity and respect of all public school students.” ‘.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin says once law goes into effect, school districts will have no choice but to abide by it

Youngkin administration’s policy proposal overturns a model policy introduced by Democratic government Ralph Northam last year

Youngkin has previously clarified that if the law is passed by the Virginia DOE, every school district must join them.

“Parents absolutely need to be at the center of this discussion with their children, who they know before they were born,” Youngkin said during an interview with a Washington ABC affiliate about the law. “And I think this is in the best interest of the child, in the interest of the family. And I think people will understand that better when they read the policy.’

The current Virginia Department of Education claimed that the Northam model of transgender policy “ignored parental rights” and put on the table certain legal and constitutional principles intended to govern how schools educate students.