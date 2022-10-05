Virginia NCAAP leader shot, killed in car ambush while on birthday trip to Turks and Caicos

A prominent Virginia NAACP leader and activist was shot and killed while vacationing in Turks and Caicos over the weekend.

According to police, Kent Carter of Arlington, Virginia was one of two people shot when a shuttle vehicle returning from the beach was ambushed by a group of men in an apparently random act near Long Bay.

Carter, who was on holiday with his girlfriend for his birthday, was just 40 years old.

An NAACP official told a local news station in Washington, DC that he has been in contact with Carter’s girlfriend, who said Carter “immediately used his body to shield her” from gunfire and that he saved her life.

Kent Carter, 40, was shot and killed in a car ambush while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with his girlfriend

Carter, a real estate agent and veteran, was one of two people shot in the ambush. Carter’s girlfriend told an Arlington NAACP official that her boyfriend shielded her from the shots

According to FOX 5 DC who spoke with officials from the Arlington County NAACP, the chapter Carter was heavily involved with, the vehicle was shot several times by men with automatic weapons. Another man was injured in the incident.

“These criminals began indiscriminately firing into the vehicle,” Turks and Caicos Police Commissioner Trevor Botting said in a statement Monday.

Suspects in the case were identified and tracked down after the incident.

A photo shared of damage to the vehicle Carter was riding in shows at least 21 places where bullets entered the vehicle

Carter, his girlfriend and another person were riding in this car when they were ambushed by a group of men with automatic weapons

At least one suspect is believed to have been shot and killed by officers during a shootout. Other suspects are believed to have escaped.

An officer involved in the shooting was seriously injured, officials said.

“I believe the original attack was targeted and carried out by armed gang members who act without conscience, who have no regard for life,” Botting said.

Shortly after the incident, Turks and Caicos Governor Nigel John Dakin blamed Jamaican gangs.

Dakin said the gangs are not only responsible for this senseless shooting, but other crimes in the area in recent weeks and months.

“It remains ongoing and it won’t stop unless we stop it,” Dakin said Monday.

Government of Turks and Caicos replied to the violent incident and issued an apology to the affected families.

Carter was active in his community and loved my many, according to tributes posted by friends and family members after his death

“The incident that took place on the above date is a rare one and does not reflect who we are as a people,” a statement from government officials said. ‘On behalf of the government and people of these islands, we express our sympathy to the victim’s family and friends.’

The Virginia man was a real estate agent and broker, as well as a veteran, according to his girlfriend.

Carter also held a major position with the oldest chapter of the African-American Masonic Lodge in Virginia, according to friends.

Tributes poured in following news of the activist and estate agent’s death at the weekend.

‘Sir. Carter was not only a friend, but a true champion of civil rights and social justice,” said Julius D. ‘JD’ Spain, Sr., president of the NAACP Arlington Branch, in an interview with FOX 5 DC.

One of Carter’s neighbors said so NBC 4 in Washington, DC that his death is heartbreaking and unjust.

“Probably one of the best neighbors I’ve ever had, so this is really heartbreaking,” the neighbor said.

A person who knew the Virginia man said he leaves behind a young daughter.