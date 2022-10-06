Virginia men arrested for allegedly exploiting Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s brother

Two Virginia men have been charged with allegedly exploiting the brother of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were arrested in Virginia earlier this week after taking in Zachary Cruz, 22, and helping him make a life away from the scene where his brother shot and killed 17 people.

Donovan told The Sun Sentinel that he and Moore, his husband, offered Zachary a home and a job in 2018 after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The two men were later released on $50,000 bail each.

Richard Moore, one of the two men arrested and charged with exploiting Zachary Cruz, has appeared in court for the trial of Zach’s brother, Nikolas Cruz

Zachary Cruz (left) with Richard Moore (right), who took him in after his brother shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

Moore and Donovan, who are married, are accused of taking advantage of Zachary Cruz, who lawyers say is ‘mentally incapacitated’

Richard Moore inside the courtroom for the penalty phase of Nikolas Cruz’s trial in Florida

Reporters from The Sun Sentinel spoke with Donovan after his release. The Virginia resident said he has a very superficial understanding of the charges against them.

Zachary Cruz has lived in Virginia with Donovan and Moore since the couple picked him up from South Florida in 2018.

According to the man, law enforcement has accused Moore and Donovan of taking advantage of Zachary, a ‘mentally incapacitated person.’

Prosecutors also allege the two obtained money from Zachary Cruz under false pretenses.

Zachary Cruz was arrested in 2018 after trespassing on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School grounds following the shooting by his brother

Zachary Cruz (left) and Nikolas Cruz (right) pictured together before Nikolas fatally shot 17 people and wounded 17 others in February 2018

Attorneys for Zachary Cruz said Donovan and Moore exploited the 22-year-old for more than a year, from April 2019 to April 2020.

Donovan disputes Zachary’s lawyers’ claim that he was a victim.

The Virginia man also told The Sun Sentinel that the 22-year-old is not ‘mentally incapacitated’.

“I would like to point out that first of all, I did not take advantage of Zach, and secondly, Zach is not mentally incapacitated,” he said in an interview with the Sun Sentinel.

If the allegations are true, the men could have been after the legacy the brothers left after their mother’s death in 2017.

Zachary and Nikolas each stood to inherit a reported $428,000 from her estate.

Cruz, pictured, is said to be ‘gun obsessed’. He was armed with at least one AR-15 rifle and had ‘multiple magazines’ when he stormed the school

The Virginia couple initially helped Zachary after he was arrested in 2018 for trespassing.

The brother of the Parkland shooter was found on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School property after the shooting and was immediately taken into custody.

Donovan and Moore got him out of South Florida and brought him to Virginia, where he has lived and is currently in pursuit of his GED, according to Donovan.

The man who spoke to the news outlet also said that Zachary spent all the money he inherited and lives on a weekly stipend. He says that he dreams of opening a skate park.

“Zach is this incredible young man and he really should be heartbroken and he’s not,” Donovan said. ‘It’s like, why do you keep trying to break this guy? His brother is a mad man, but Jesus Christ, he is his own person. He doesn’t deserve this.’

Donovan and Moore accuse the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office of corruption and harassment, calling them ‘corrupt cops.’

“When you fight corrupt cops, sometimes the corrupt cops fight back, and I guess that’s what happened today,” Donovan said.

Zachary Cruz has been living with Moore and Donovan since 2018

Zachary poses with Moore while on a trip together. Donovan claims they did not abuse their relationship with him in any way

Moore has been a constant presence in and out of the courtroom in the trial of Nikolas Cruz

Richard Moore and Mike Donovan photographed together before bringing Zachary Cruz to their home in Virginia in 2018

“Broward prosecutors colluded with a racist Virginia sheriff and a corrupt prosecutor to try to arrest me, search my home and put me in a conservatorship,” he wrote after the defense rested its case without calling him to the stand.

Donovan also said that while being arrested by police in Virginia, officers pointed a gun at Zachary before handcuffing him and making him sit outside for hours.

This is not the first time Zachary has allegedly been harassed by law enforcement.

The 22-year-old refused to testify at his brother’s trial because of harassment he said he has suffered from officers and other officials.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz and members of his defense team stand as the jury leaves the courtroom

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during the penalty phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, Aug. 24

Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings

Nikolas Cruz is also currently fighting in court.

He faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Nikolas pleaded guilty to murdering 14 students and three staff at the Florida high school on February 14, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to 17 counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors in his case are trying to prove he is mentally competent, saying he intentionally tried to pass mental fitness exams.

The lawyers in that case allege he tried to fake a diagnosis of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Cruz’s lawyers are arguing that he should be spared, hoping to convince at least one juror that their mitigating factors outweigh the prosecution’s aggravating circumstances — a death sentence must be unanimous.