Virginia man wins $3m lottery jackpot three years after his brother scooped $1m in an earlier win

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Virginia man celebrates a big lottery payout after winning the $3 million top prize, three years after his brother won $1 million in the same scratcher game.

Terry Mudd first got a big payout from the game in 2019, but his brother Danny has now given him a spectacular head start by taking home an even bigger reward three years later.

Danny chose to take the one-time pre-tax cash payout option of $1,875,000.

“I’m just laughing!” said the grinning Danny, holding up his prize check, three years after his brother had won the prize

His brother, Terry, won his prize on Valentine’s Day in 2019 when he forgot an item on his wife’s shopping list and returned to the store

He told lottery officials, “I couldn’t believe it!” when he came to collect the prize for the scratch card he had recently bought.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” the grinning Danny said. “I’m just laughing!”

His brother, Terry, won his prize on Valentine’s Day in 2019 when he forgot an item on his wife’s shopping list and returned to the store, where he also bought the winning scratch card.

He decided to surprise his wife with the card and presented it to her in an envelope labeled “Terry + Madonna’s Retirement.”

Terry, like his brother three years later, took the $657,030 pre-tax cash option.

He and his wife bought a motor home and decided to travel the country together before retiring.