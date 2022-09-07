Virginia grandmother, 67, her granddaughter, 9, and pet dog are all killed in house fire

A Virginia grandmother, her nine-year-old granddaughter and the family’s dog died early Tuesday morning in a devastating house fire, officials said.

Kaysie Anne Arancibia, a fourth-grader from Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, was rushed to a local hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fire. The family dog ​​also did not survive.

Early Wednesday morning, grandmother Patricia Stoderl, 67, succumbed to her injuries and died.

Maurcio Arancibia, Kaysie’s father, said his “soul is broken and his heart is in a million pieces.”WUSA9 News reported.

“She was a happy kid with a whole future ahead of her,” Arancibia said partially. “She was always smiling and playful. Her memory is always just embedded in my heart.’

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were called to a single-family home on Barrett Road in Falls Church for a fire around 1:44 a.m., officials said. A 9-year-old girl, her grandmother and their dog were in the house at the time of the fire and all perished in the blaze

Since Tuesday’s tragedy, a makeshift memorial continues to grow with dozens of smiling photos of the young victim with her father, friends and loved ones, along with flowers, stuffed animals and candles.

Fire officials are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but Arancibia believes his daughter died from smoke inhalation, the news channel reported.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were called to the single-family home early Tuesday morning at about 1:44 a.m. on Barrett Road in Falls Church, according to a fire department press release on facebook.

The fire service believes the fire started at the back of the house, but is still investigating the exact cause. It’s also unclear if there were any working smoke detectors in the home, a report said.

Outside the house are two white wooden crosses with the names of the deceased and bags of flowers left by mourners.

Mauricio Arancibia and his daughter Kaysie Anne Arancibia were in the fourth grade of Sleepy Hollow Elementary School

Flowers, stuffed animals, candles and photos of the young victim are posted near the site.

Missy Carine, a friend of the mother, Crystal, created a GoFundMe to help with memorial services for her daughter and her mother.

“Crystal lost her mother and daughter today. Kaysie was a fun, energetic, funny, smart 9 year old girl who passed away way too early,” Carine wrote.

Crystal’s mother Tricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Who always puts the needs of others above her own.’

By Wednesday afternoon, more than $3,000 had been raised for their $40,000 goal.