Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tears into ‘ridiculous edict’ banning gas powered cars

Virginia Republican Governor Glen Youngkin tore a decision by California regulators to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 — and was furious that his own state has become entangled in a law linking it to California’s emissions standards.

The governor, who took office earlier this year and is sometimes referred to as a Republican presidential prospect and GOP alternative to former President Donald Trump, echoed California’s regulatory move on Twitter.

He also chided his own state lawmakers for tying the two states together.

“In an effort to turn Virginia into California, liberal politicians who previously ran our government have sold Virginia by subjecting Virginia drivers to California vehicle laws,” Youngkin wrote.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rejects 2021 law binding his state to California’s environmental emissions standards after state regulators ban sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035

“Now, under that pact, Virginians will be forced to pass California law banning the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles.”

“I’m already working to prevent this ridiculous edict from being imposed on Virginians. California’s inappropriate laws have no place in our Commonwealth,” he added.

He linked to a Associated Press story that involved attempts to get Virginia to adopt California’s emissions standards at a time when it was under unified Democratic political control.

The article contained a statement that included a similar statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert who renounced the Commonwealth flag and claimed the independence of the Golden State.

California nightmare: Youngkin called the law an ‘attempt to turn Virginia into California’

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged the standards as an effort to fight climate change

The changes require a dramatic increase in charging stations

Even after the production ban goes into effect, existing petrol cards would be legal and the used car market would continue

House Republicans will pass legislation in 2023 to put Virginians back in charge of Virginia’s auto emissions standards and the vehicle market. Virginia isn’t, and shouldn’t be, California,” he said.

The move by the California California Air Resources Board requires all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

It would allow a fifth plug-in hybrid. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, himself a potential presidential prospect, pushed for the 2035 shutdown.

“The timeline is ambitious but achievable: By the time a child born this year is ready to enter high school, California will have only zero-emission vehicles or a limited number of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) for sale. to be offered.” said the board.

Consumers are already purchasing hybrids and electric vehicles, but there is a shortage of charging stations, and automakers are rushing to re-equip and gain control over raw materials and components to enable the transition to battery power.

The rules will not prohibit existing gas cars, nor will they affect the used car market.

Virginia is one of 17 states to follow California’s emissions standards in whole or in part, and sponsors called the 2021 move an achievement in tackling climate change.

Walton Shepherd, Virginia policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, called the 2021 bill the “largest climate action” the state has taken on climate, the AP reported, with transportation responsible for the bulk of carbon emissions. the state.

Youngkin won election campaigns against Democrats on covid response rules and Critical Race Theory.