Virginia football players with expiring eligibility will be able to play for one more year

The NCAA has granted an additional year to Virginia football players whose eligibility expired in the wake of the murder of three members of the team, the school confirmed on Wednesday.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were shot dead on November 13 after a field trip to a play in Washington D.C.

A fourth player, Mike Hollins, and student Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting.

The school canceled their last two games of the season after the shooting, for which Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student and former player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities have said that Jones Jr., who was traveling, began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled up at a campus parking garage.

The school held a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Davis Kr., Chandler, and Perry.

Flowers left outside Scott Stadium at a makeshift memorial to three University of Virginia football players killed in a nighttime college shooting on November 13

The decision affects graduate students on the team, as well as fifth- and sixth-year players.

However, sixth-year senior Anthony Johnson and fifth-year senior Billy Kemp IV are ineligible as they have already declared for the NFL draft.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.