Virginia country club apologizes for 9/11-themed menu including ‘2977’ chowder & ‘freedom flounder’

A country club in rural Virginia has been criticized for planning a 9/11-themed seafood menu to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

On Tuesday evening, George White, the manager of The Clubhouse restaurant in Aquia Harbor, in Stafford, posted a flyer for the “Patriot Day 2022” menu.

The shocking menu featured dismal items such as the $18 “Freedom Flounder,” “9-11 Oysters,” “First Responder Flatbread,” and the “2977 Chowder” — in reference to the number of victims killed in the attacks. And for dessert he got a slice of chocolate silk ‘Pentagon Pie’.

But after a quick response on social media, where users called it appalling, White deleted the post and apologized.

“Hopefully they’ll be ashamed of this,” wrote an outraged Twitter user after the theme menu went live.

“9/11 should not be used to sell food and if one did, it would be appropriate to donate to a cause or foundation related to 9/11,” said Monica Iken, who lost her husband in the terror attack. the daily email.

Another user noted that Stafford, where the restaurant is located, is a community filled with service workers and veterans.

Aquia Harbor Country Club in Stafford, Virginia, where residents pay thousands of dollars annually to use its facilities

George White, the manager of The Clubhouse restaurant in the port of Aquia, has since apologized on a private community Facebook page and removed the poster.

White quickly removed the ad for the menu and apologized on a communal Facebook page.

My apologies to those I offended with the seafood post on Sunday of 9/11. My intention was to draw attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much, but also those who gave everything that day,” he wrote.

Surely that was his intention with the ‘Remember-tini’, a fruity concoction of lime-rum cream topped with whipped cream. It’s been 21 years since the attack — if 9/11 were a person, it could legally order the drink at the bar.

“9/11 is about the lives lost and those who are sick of it, not about different food choices associated with September 11,” added Iken, who told the Mail she will be visiting the 9/11 Memorial today about what her husband’s day would have been. 58th birthday.

White has since updated the Sunday themed menu with a football slant that includes “Hot Defense” crab dip, “Champs Chowder,” “Fumble Flounder” and a “Touch Down tini.”

The Golf Club in the suburban community at $1,035 for a family annual membership, in addition to the regular community fees of $1,620 per year, and a community initiation fee of $2,500.

Located 45 miles outside of Washington, DC, it describes itself as a “delightful country setting” with a waterway leading to the Chesapeake Bay.

To use the pool, marina and stables in the community, residents incur hundreds of dollars extra annually.

DailyMail.com has contacted White with a request for comment.

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. On Wednesday, the Tribute in Light was tested next to the One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan

September 11, 2001 was the deadliest terror attack in US history.

Two planes hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists flew into the World Trade Center, killing 2,977.

Two additional planes crashed into the Pentagon just outside Washington, DC, and into a field in Pennsylvania, respectively.

It was also the deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in United States history.