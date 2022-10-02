Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans beams with wife Natasha Shishmanian after running London Marathon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chris Evans was overjoyed when he reached the finish line of the London Marathon on Sunday – beaming for snaps on the other side.

The 56-year-old Virgin Radio DJ put on a beautiful show with his wife Natasha Shishmanian after they went on the grueling run together.

Starting from Blackheath in south east London to the finish on The Mall, the 26.2 mile run welcomed more than 40,000 participants – including other stars such as Mark Wright and McFly’s Harry Judd.

Completed it! Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans, 56, was proud on Sunday as he beamed with his wife Natasha Shishmanian at the finish of the London Marathon

Chris wore New Balance shorts and a bright orange Virgin Money sports t-shirt – Chris beamed at the finish with a medal wrapped around his neck.

The radio host raised a peace sign and added a burgundy baseball cap to his athletic ensemble while wrapping an arm around his wife.

Professional golfer Natasha managed to still look fresh after the run, wearing bright purple shorts and a blue patterned shirt top.

Her dark brown locks were styled in two braids for the event, as she wrapped an arm around Chris after the successful stint.

Before: Chris was eager to go before he started, beaming as he got into starting position in no time

Keeping cool: The radio host added a burgundy baseball cap to his athletic ensemble

Chris, who admits in his Instagram bio that he is “way above his weight in the wedding department,” tied the knot with Natasha in 2007.

And the DJ was also joined by other members of his Virgin Radio team, including Vassos Alexander and other crew members.

Wishing their team the best of luck, the radio station shared a photo of the group on Instagram, captioning: ‘Good luck to our amazing Virgin Radio family at the #londonmarathon today, and to all the runners!’

A slew of celebrities headed to the capital to compete in the marathon, and Chris beamed for a moment alongside Big Brother star Kate Lawler before starting the race.

Charity: A slew of celebrities headed to the capital to compete in the marathon, with Chris beaming for a moment alongside Big Brother star Kate Lawler before starting the race.

And Harry from McFly went home to recover after the race, claiming he suffered from blisters and ‘bleeding nipples’ after the run.

But before the massive event kicked off this morning, there was a moving rendition of the national anthem in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.

After the tribute, the elite men and the masses were helped on their way by the English Lionesses Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott.

Many of the participants did this for charity, often with touching personal stories behind why they put their bodies through the wringer after months and sometimes years preparing for the big event.

McFly drummer Harry Judd (pictured) said he had ‘bleeding nipples and hot blisters on his feet’ after the marathon