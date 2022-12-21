Virgin Orbit given green light to launch first-ever space mission from UK soil

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The first space mission to launch from Britain could be just weeks after Sir Richard Branson’s company got the go-ahead for the launch.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) awarded crucial licenses to Virgin Orbit in what has been hailed as a ‘significant milestone’ for the UK aerospace industry.

Virgin Orbit boss Dan Hart said the company is “one step closer to launching the first satellite from British soil”.

Countdown: Virgin Orbit’s mission – named Start Me Up after The Rolling Stones song – will see a jumbo jet lift off from Cornwall with a space rocket under its wing

The mission – named Start Me Up after The Rolling Stones’ 1981 single – will see a modified jumbo jet lift off from Cornwall with a space rocket under its wing.

The first flight is expected next month, although no formal date has been set.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper, who signed the licenses, said: ‘Today we are one step closer to opening the UK’s galactic gateway.

“The planned launch strengthens our position as a leading spacefaring country as we look to the future of space travel, which can drive growth and innovation across the industry, and create thousands of jobs and apprenticeships.”

The CAA said Virgin Orbit, which sends small satellites into space, has taken steps to “ensure that the safety risks arising from launch activities are as low as reasonably achievable.”

The approvals mean Virgin Orbit can launch payloads from Spaceport Cornwall at Newquay Airport.

“This is another important milestone in enabling the first-ever launch into space from the UK coast and these licenses will help Virgin Orbit with their final launch preparations,” said Tim Johnson, the CAA director for space regulation.

The woman is building a rival for Cape Canaveral… in Cornwall Ground Control: Melissa Thorpe is head of Spaceport Cornwall At the forefront of Newquay’s dream of entering the space race is Melissa Thorpe. The Canadian head of Spaceport Cornwall has guided the hub to the eve of launch and she will soon welcome Virgin Orbit founder Sir Richard Branson to witness the historic launch. It is a far cry from what the disbelieving locals once considered a utopia. “When it was first announced people laughed, because you can’t imagine a spaceport in Cornwall,” she told the Mail on Sunday this year. “But that announcement was eight years ago. Now it feels very real.’ Thorpe (left) was delighted to hear that Virgin Orbit has been awarded its launch license and hopes the US company’s debut mission on British soil will establish Cornwall as the UK’s equivalent of Cape Canaveral. She has already been “inundated” with inquiries from global companies, all eager to take advantage of her company’s “red carpet service to space.” Thorpe said: ‘It has been an incredible effort by all partners to reach this milestone, and my team can’t wait to share in the excitement.’ Her plan is to launch two to three times a year for the next five years, potentially creating up to 180 local jobs.

The regulator also noted the license approval process, which took 15 months, putting the UK on a “competitive footing” in the international space sector.

Based in California, Virgin Orbit was founded by Branson and is controlled by his conglomerate Virgin Group.

The company’s Cosmic Girl aircraft, a modified Boeing 747 jumbo jet, is used to launch its missiles from the sky and has been parked at Newquay Airport since October.

Unlike the traditional launch pad launch, Cosmic Girl will take off from the runway with the LauncherOne rocket carrying nine satellites under its wing.

Rocketman: Virgo Boss Sir Richard Branson

Cosmic Girl will fly the rocket about 35,000 feet into the air over the Atlantic Ocean before freefalling, after which LauncherOne will fire its booster engines to make the rest of the journey into space.

The satellites, the first to be launched into space from Europe, will then be used for a variety of civilian and military purposes.

The historic UK space launch was originally scheduled for early December, but Virgin Orbit had to postpone its launch due to technical and regulatory issues.

The rocket launch is intended to be the first in a long line of British space missions as Britain aims to create a network of hubs across the country and capitalize on the growing demand for satellite launches.

The UK aerospace industry is valued at £16.5 billion and supports 47,000 jobs and 2,500 apprenticeships.

Ian Annett, Deputy Director at the UK Space Agency, said: “Establishing orbital launch capabilities in the UK is already bringing investment and jobs to Cornwall and other UK communities, inspiring a new generation to join our growing space industry. to close.”