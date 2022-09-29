Virgin Mobile and Gomo customers’ information leaked in Optus data hack

Two more Australian telcos owned by Optus have warned customers their data could have been exposed in the latest security breach.

The personal information of current and former Virgin Mobile and Gomo customers was leaked last week along with 10 million Optus customers in Australia’s biggest ever cyber attack.

Optus reported that people’s names, addresses, emails and dates of birth were exposed, along with 2.8 million passport, license and Medicare numbers.

Virgin Mobile and Gomo customers had their personal information leaked in the massive cyber attack against Optus last week

The data breach was initially thought to only affect direct Optus customers, but the latest emails seen by Guardian Australia show that the company’s subsidiaries are also at risk.

The network also sells mobile network services to Amaysim, Dodo, Circles.Life and iiNet.

Optus announced it will compensate customers who need a license replacement, but has so far ignored calls from the Federal Government to replace passports.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Optus for comment.