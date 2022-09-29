Virgin Atlantic’s iconic scarlet suits over the last 40 years

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Virgin Atlantic has claimed it will “uphold individuality” after announcing gender-neutral uniforms for cabin crew members.

As the airline announces that male cabin crew can wear skirts and female cabin crew can wear pants while taking to the skies, many have welcomed the liberal approach to the company’s dress code.

The airline also partnered with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage in a bid to “reflect the diversity of its workforce” and “give its people a fluid approach to their red and burgundy uniforms, which means LGBTQ+ colleagues will be able to choose the red or burgundy uniform, depending on which one reflects better.

Over the years, the ladies (and gentlemen) in red have become central to Virgin Atlantic’s image, with its cabin crew always dressed to the nines on flights.

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at Virgin Atlantic uniforms over the past 38 years, from the company’s founding in 1984 to the present day.

When Virgin Atlantic first took off in 1984, its uniform was designed by 23-year-old Arabella Pollen, with only the ladies wearing red and the men wearing grey.

In the early 1990s, the Virgin Atlantic uniform received its first overhaul when Elizabeth Emanuel designed single-breasted blazers and skirts.

Two female cabin crew members wear Elizabeth Emmanuel uniforms while eating ice cream in the 1990s.

In 1994, a green Virgin Atlantic uniform was launched for the cabin crew member in charge of in-flight recycling.

Richard Branson celebrates the airline’s nonstop service from London to Shanghai and poses for a photo with a model dressed in Emanuel’s cabin crew outfit

Virgin Atlantic cabin crew members photographed in the early 2000s, wearing the red V-neck suit and red and purple scarf introduced by John Rocha in 2004

Richard Branson poses with airline staff in 2007 wearing red suits and black patent leather shoes designed by John Rocha.

Richard Branson (centre, wearing a pilot’s cap) photographed with cabin crew and pilots outside a Virgin Atlantic plane in 2009, wearing John Rocha-designed suits and red scarves

Blondie’s Debbie Harry wears Virgin Atlantic’s red blazer at a launch party for the new uniforms marking 30 years of the airline in 2014

Sustainable red suits designed in 2014 by Dame Vivienne Westwood used yarn made from recycled plastic bottles

Entrepreneur Branson poses with two cabin crew dressed in Vivienne Westwood designs in 2014

In 2022, Virgin Atlantic has announced that staff will be able to choose whether to wear the red or burgundy uniform, with trousers also available for the red option.