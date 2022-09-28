Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms and will hand out pronoun badges to crew and customers

Virgin Atlantic today updated its uniform policy to remove requirements for gender-based clothing and introduce pronoun badges in an effort to have staff “wear uniforms that express their true identities.”

Staff, including flight crew and pilots, can choose which uniform to wear: the company’s “red” option, previously most commonly worn by female flight attendants, or the “burgundy” option, previously worn by male flight attendants.

This includes allowing men to wear skirts and women to wear pants, as well as increasing the uniform options available to non-binary employees.

Virgin is also introducing mandatory inclusivity training for all of its employees at Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays, as well as inclusivity training for tourism partners.

The airline is partnering with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage in an effort to “reflect the diversity of its workforce” and “provide its people a fluid approach to her red and burgundy uniforms, meaning LGBTQ+ colleagues can opt for the red or the burgundy uniform, whichever suits you best.’

The company will also roll out optional pronoun badges that allow employees and customers to identify which pronouns they want to be identified by. The badges, available from today, can be requested at check-in.

Virgin describes today’s announcement as part of “an ongoing effort to defend the individuality of its people and customers,” including allowing more customers to use the gender-neutral “Mx,” “U” or “X” brand. to choose markings when booking their flights.

The company said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the sky.”

But reactions to the new policy have been mixed online, with some praising the company’s diverse stance while others claim it’s a waste of time.

Michelle Visage, best known as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, partners with Virgin and says her “job” is to be an ally and friend to the LGBTQ+ community

The company says the move is intended to allow members of the LGBTQ+ community to choose the uniform that best represents them.

This option is available to anyone holding a passport with ‘gender neutral gender markings’ – including passport holders in countries such as the US, India and Pakistan, but not the UK.

The latest corporate policy changes are part of the airline’s ‘Be Yourself’ campaign, which saw the airline become the first in the UK earlier this year to allow staff to show their tattoos while on the job.

In 2019, Virgin Atlantic was one of the first major airlines to drop the requirement for female cabin crew to wear makeup while on duty and to wear pants instead of a skirt.

Jaime Forsstroem, Cabin Crew at Virgin Atlantic said: ‘The updated gender identity policy is so important to me. As a non-binary person I can therefore be myself at work and have the choice in which uniform I wear.’

Michelle Visage, Tanya Compas, Talulah-Eve and Tyreece Nye have teamed up with Virgin Atlantic to showcase the new policy in a stylized fashion shoot released today.

Tyreece Nye (pictured) described the uniform changes as a voice to everyone in the community: ‘This policy allows everyone to sit at the table’

Michelle Visage participates in Virgin Atlantic’s launch video about their new unified policy

Jamie Forsstrom celebrates being able to wear the uniform that best suits him as a non-binary

Virgin Atlantic employees can also show off their tattoos to ‘encourage staff to be themselves’ and ‘champion individuality’

Virgin Atlantic was the first British airline to allow their cabin crew to display tattoos on their arms while in uniform

Michelle Visage said: “As a mother of a non-binary child and an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, Virgin Atlantic’s efforts to increase the inclusiveness of its people are extremely important and personal to me.

“People feel empowered when they wear what represents them best, and this gender identity policy empowers people to embrace who they are and put themselves fully to work.”

In a campaign video for the airline, she added: “I wanted to support this campaign to bring about change in this world.

“I have a trans-non-binary child, so for me changing the world is my job as a mother and as a friend and ally.”

Tyreece Nye, a non-binary artist and activist who also took part in the campaign, said: “This policy allows everyone to sit at the table. It doesn’t take anything away from anyone, it just gives everyone in the community a voice.’

First Officer Alison Porte added, “It’s not about canceling anyone.

“It’s not about removing women or removing men. It’s just about more inclusive language.’

Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, whoever they are.

“That’s why it’s so important that we empower our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work.

“That’s why we want our people to wear the uniform that suits them best and how they identify our customers and make sure they are addressed with their favorite pronouns.”

The policy has received mixed reactions online. Some praised the airline for its inclusiveness and described the policy as “progress.”

One social media user said, “I love this. Acceptance is important.’

But not everyone agreed, with some calling the decision a “bad move”, others adding that they would stay with other airlines.

In January, Virgin Atlantic opened applications to recruit 400 new cabin crew.

Estelle Hollingsworth, Chief People Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said at the time: “It’s the best jobs that get people flying, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome so many new cabin crew members to the skies with our recruiting drive.

“We are committed to supporting diversity both on the ground and on board, so we are looking for people from all backgrounds who aspire to be the friendly, smiling and professional face of the airline – with the iconic style and flair from Virgin Atlantic.

“We stand for difference and individuality, and by encouraging all of our people to truly be themselves at work, we maintain an inclusive environment in which they can all thrive.”

Virgin’s famous red uniforms have been typically worn by female staff since the airline’s founding in 1984.

Since 2014, Virgin employees have been wearing a version of British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood’s uniform.