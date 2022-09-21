Virgin Atlantic Heathrow check-in agent, 24, died after he was stabbed in the street, inquest hears

A ‘hypnotic’ and ‘selfless’ Heathrow check-in officer was murdered with a stab wound to the chest, a coroner was told today, opening an inquest into his death.

Rafaqit Kayani was described by his wife as a “true paragon of beauty,” who wrote a tribute to the 24-year-old in the days following his death on Aug. 30 in Slough.

The eager boxer was stabbed in the street and collapsed in a pool of blood outside the parking lot of a Hindu temple on Keel Drive.

Despite the help of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead in hospital the same day. After the attack, two men were charged in connection with his death.

Today, Reading Coroner Berkshire Coroner Katy Thorne KC expressed her condolences but suspended the inquest to allow other legal proceedings to proceed.

Katy Thorne KC opened the inquest, saying, “I am opening the inquiry into the death of Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, who was born on March 24, 1998, and his address was given as Hull Close, Slough, Berks.

“We have been informed that he passed away on August 30, 2022 at Wexham Park Hospital, Slough. His identification was confirmed by Sonam Kayani. The circumstances were that an ambulance and police officers were called at 1:45 p.m. Keel Drive in Slough on Aug. 30.

“Mr. Kayani was found with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital and unfortunately his death was confirmed the same day. The cause of death was cited as a stab wound to the chest.

‘Due to the unnatural aspects of this death, this will be reported for investigation. However, this is suspended to allow proceedings in another court. I want to express my condolences to the friends and family at this time.”

Hassan Al-Kubanji, 21 years old, of Peabody Avenue, London, has been charged with murder, disturbance of justice, possession of a knife/sharp pointed object in a public place and two counts of possession with intent to use a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

Miguel Parian John, 41, of Concorde Way, Slough, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine and heroin, one count of aiding an offender and one count of and possession of a knife/sharp pointed object in a public place.

A tribute, written by Mr. Kayani’s wife, read: ‘My beautiful husband. A man who really made this horrible world feel like a fairy tale. A loving son, caring brother, selfless friend and proud Muslim man.

Words could never capture the true essence of this enchanting, handsome, sincere and true embodiment of beauty, Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani.

“He excelled in every aspect of his life; a truly indescribable husband, a proudly loving relative of the Kayani family and also flying through his career with Virgin Atlantic, he always looks dashing as always beaming with pride in his uniform.

“There isn’t enough time in this world to even touch the immensely remarkable character of Rafaqit.”

A tribute from Mr Kayani’s family said: ‘Muhammad Rafaqit Kayani, a name that will live on in the hearts of not only his family, but a world unto itself, inhabited by those who were fortunate enough to have met him.

A soul that was too pure for this cruel world was taken and returned to its creator, but an unimaginable amount of pain and emptiness remains.

“If you knew Rafaqit, you knew that there was no literature that could properly describe the beauty of his character.

“But his huge heart is a place to start. His presence remained a sense of security and his words brought immediate comfort to those with whom he associated.’