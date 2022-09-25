WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Virgil van Dijk’s 73rd minute header seals top spot and an unbeaten finish for Holland in Group 4

Sports
By Merry

Holland 1-0 Belgium: Virgil van Dijk’s 73rd-minute header secures Dutch top spot in Nations League with hard-fought win over neighbours… with hosts finishing as the only unbeaten team in the top flight.

  • The Netherlands finished top of Group 4 in the UEFA Nations League after a 1-0 win
  • Belgium needed an unlikely three-goal margin of victory to finish above the hosts
  • But Virgil van Dijk’s header late in the 73rd minute gave the Dutch a win

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline

Published: 21:39, 25 September 2022 | Up to date: 21:50, 25 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Netherlands held on under heavy pressure from Belgium before scoring late on to finish top of UEFA Nations League Group 4 after a tense 1-0 win at Ajax.

Virgil van Dijk sealed an unbeaten Nations League campaign at the Johan Cruyff Arena for the Dutch with an authoritative header from a corner in the 73rd minute.

With possession almost evenly split between the sides, the visitors had the better chances to break the deadlock with four shots on target in the game, although they were ultimately unable to convert.

The Netherlands were far from their fluent best and were under constant pressure from the mercurial Kevin de Bruyne, who unsurprisingly ran the Belgian game but by the final whistle had done enough to secure the all important points.

Full report to follow.

Virgil van Dijks 73rd minute header seals top spot and

Virgil van Dijk sealed a 1-0 win over local rivals Belgium as Holland finished top of Group 4

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Union Berlin are shaking up the…

Merry

Argentina ‘to ask teams NOT to…

Merry

Chelsea 2-0 Man City: Emma Hayes’…

Merry
1 of 4,817

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More