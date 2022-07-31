Virgil van Dijk says Mo Salah will take his form to new heights after Community Shield victory

Virgil van Dijk expects Mohamed Salah to take his form to the next level after clearing his head from the contract issues that became a distraction.

Liverpool continued their preparations for the new season by winning the Community Shield on Saturday, with Salah’s performance being one of the many highlights for manager Jurgen Klopp in a 3-1 win over Manchester City. The Egypt attacker smashed in a penalty and assisted his team’s opening goal.

Salah set the tone for Liverpool in the third minute as he rushed away from Joao Cancelo, and was so pleased with the trophy at the end that he nearly jumped into the Reds fans celebrating at the King Power Stadium of Leicester.

Virgil van Dijk says Mohamed Salah can reach new levels of performance for Liverpool

The Egyptian was on the scoresheet for Liverpool in the 3-1 win at King Power Stadium

Although Salah won the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards last season, his form was declining. Having signed a contract that will keep him at Anfield until June 2025, Van Dijk thinks it will prove liberating for the 30-year-old.

‘He’s under the microscope all the time – he made that himself. He is such a good player and he always shows that,” said Van Dijk. “At the end of the season there was a lot of talk about his contract.

“We’re all human and maybe that touched him a little, unfortunately. But he still showed high levels and quality, played with a free spirit and he’s happy to be here – everyone is happy to be here.”

There was certainly plenty of reason for the side to be pleased with the way they performed against City, not least because Darwin Nunez – Liverpool’s statement for the transfer window – had such a profound influence on the game.

Liverpool took the first trophy of the season and set an early marker on Man City

Summer signing Darwin Nunez came off the bench to nod in the third goal on his Reds debut

His header led to the penalty that Salah sent out after an intervention by the VAR. The Uruguay star then bagged the win by diving to get in from close range. It was a goal that meant the world to him and he was mobbed by his team-mates, who ran all over the field to be with him.

Van Dijk also marked his Liverpool debut with a head-to-head goal in a big game – against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup in 2018 – and he wants Nunez’s Merseyside career to follow a similar trajectory to his own.

“It’s the same for him as it is for me,” said Van Dijk. “You don’t have to think about the transfer fee. He just needs to keep his head down, work hard and be a key player.

‘I don’t speak Spanish, so I don’t speak it yet! That’s quite difficult at the moment, but we have plenty of experienced players who talk to him whenever we can. He learns a lot in training and sees how we want to play, how we defend and attack.

“He just needs to focus on himself and the team. He needs to improve, get used to it as soon as possible and the way to do that is by learning on training.

Erling Haaland made no impression, but Van Dijk expects him to be ‘terrible’ for defenders

“He shouldn’t look at what others say about his performances. That is the key to success. If you perform, you’re good. Do not let yourself be distracted.’

Nunez came out on top in a match billed as a shootout between him and Erling Haaland. City’s squad had a challenging game and got little change from Van Dijk, but it was revealing to hear the Dutch defender’s opinion of the attacker.

Haaland may have missed some opportunities, including hitting the bar from six yards, but he went up against Van Dijk – he flattened him at one point with an unintentional swinging arm – and Van Dijk has no doubts about the ability from the Norwegian.

“He has many qualities that can make life difficult for defenders,” said Van Dijk. He will make life terrible for defenders in England. He is so direct, he has everything: he can head the ball, he is fast.’