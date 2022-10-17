Virgil van Dijk reveals his approach to stopping Erling Haaland after Liverpool beat City 1-0

<!–

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk praised his side’s defensive efforts in their 1-0 win over Manchester City, revealing how ‘walking, communication and wanting more’ were key to stopping City’s explosive striker Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola’s side came into the game in ominous form after seven wins and two draws from their first nine Premier League games.

The task for Liverpool would always be to keep Haaland under control after the 22-year-old scored 15 goals in his first nine Premier League games, a task made more difficult by injuries to Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

Erling Haaland scoreless for the second time in the Premier League against Liverpool

‘That’s what defenders have to do’ [defend for your lives]’, Van Dijk told Sky Sports after Liverpool won, thanks in part to a brilliant display from him and Joe Gomez in the back.

“You have to do that every game, you drop a small percentage, then they punish you.”

Sunday’s game was only the second this year in which Haaland failed to score in the Premier League, as he was well drafted and failed to eliminate the few chances he had.

It came after an inspired performance in the back of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez

When asked how Liverpool City had stopped, Van Dijk said: It’s a lot of running, communicating. Who wants more. Today we showed it.

“It takes a lot to get three points. I think it would always be very intense, that’s what’s happened in recent years.

“It started with the hard work we put in on the pitch, that’s the minimum for this great club. We showed that.

Mo Salah sealed Manchester City’s first defeat of the season with a late winner

“We won, that’s the most important thing. When certain moments in the game happen, it’s [the atmosphere] put oil on the fire for us.

He continued: ‘The energy we had back was absolutely necessary to push us forward and keep the big advantage. She [the fans] played a big part in that and that is what we need for the rest of the season, especially after our difficult start.’

Liverpool are still only eighth in the league and facing a growing injury crisis, but their win over City could be a springboard to get their season back on track.