Virgil van Dijk relishes World Cup duel with Lionel Messi as Holland gear up for Argentina

Virgil van Dijk admitted that the Netherlands must come up with a specific plan to fight Lionel Messi and keep an eye on him while the Dutch attack.

Van Dijk will face Argentinian superstar Messi in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday.

Messi, 35, has already scored three goals in Qatar, including the opener in their 2-1 last-16 win over Australia.

Lionel Messi is the man who should keep an eye on the Netherlands like a hawk on Friday, says Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch defender seemed imperious by helping his team to the quarterfinals

And the Liverpool defender Van Dijk is well aware that even when it looks like Messi is doing very little, he can drift into spaces and punish the opponent.

“The tricky thing about him is that when we attack, he’s chilling in a corner somewhere or something,” said Van Dijk.

“You have to be so incredibly sharp in terms of defensive organisation. They were always looking for him to give us a hard time at the counter.’

“It’s an honor to play against him,” he added. It’s not me against him, or the Netherlands against him, but the Netherlands against Argentina.

Van Dijk thought something different than his manager Louis van Gaal about Messi

‘No one can do it alone, we will have to come up with a good plan.’

Van Dijk has faced Messi before, most notably in 2019 when Liverpool overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first leg – in which Messi scored twice – to reach the Champions League final.

Dutch boss Louis van Gaal gave his opinion that Argentina should wear Messi as he is not contributing to the defensive side of the game.

“He is indeed the most dangerous player who creates the most chances and also makes them himself,” he told NOS.Via Football Zone) on Tuesday.

“But on the other hand, he doesn’t play much with the opponent when he has possession. That’s also where our opportunities lie.’

Van Gaal risked the anger of the two South American giants with his comments on Tuesday

The Netherlands’ quarter-final threatens to revive one of the great World Cup rivalries – with Argentina largely prevailing over the Netherlands in recent years.

Argentina won their first crown in 1978 by beating the Netherlands, leaving their players in fear of losing back-to-back finals.

While Van Gaal himself was personally burned in 2014 when he watched his side go to Argentina in Sao Paulo after penalties.

The Netherlands reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar with a 3-1 victory over the US

Most modern football figures could be expected to downplay the relevance of 2014, but not Van Gaal, who said his side have a score to settle.

“We still have a score to settle,” he said. “I don’t like to think about it because I thought we were going to win and then I traded for the win too.

“I would like to convince the people at home to just watch the game and cheer us on. Then we get a lot of support from that.’