Virgil van Dijk insists Sadio Mane’s departure has not caused Liverpool’s struggles this season

Virgil van Dijk has maintained that Sadio Mane’s summer departure to Bayern Munich is not the reason for Liverpool’s difficult start to the Premier League season.

In six brilliant seasons at Anfield, the Senegalese international played a pivotal role in Jürgen Klopp’s transformation from perennial underperformers to Premier League and Champions League winners.

Mane scored 23 goals in all competitions last season, while Liverpool took further domestic honors in the FA and League Cups and narrowly missed further glory in the league and in Europe.

But the Dutchman praised his former teammate, calling Mane a ‘massive player’

The arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in the January and summer transfer window respectively were intended to help Liverpool move on without their star player, but the team has suffered a serious decline in form so far this season.

However, when asked whether he believes there is a link between Mane’s departure and Liverpool’s difficulties on the pitch, Virgil van Dijk was unconvinced.

“That’s funny, but I don’t think it’s that personal.” The Dutchman told Sky Sports.

Mané went on a free transfer to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer

“Obviously Sadio was a huge player for us, but he wanted to leave, it’s not that we wanted to let him go.

“We have players who have come in. Luis Diaz, excellent. Darwin learns how we really want to defend from the front and how important it is when we have the ball and when we don’t.

“It takes some time in this case, but I don’t think that’s the exact reason why we don’t act.”

When pressed for exactly what he thinks is the reason behind Liverpool’s stuttering start to the current season, the 31-year-old admitted he was unable to pinpoint a specific problem.

Van Dijk also praised the arrival of Liverpool’s big summer signing Darwin Nunez

‘It’s hard to find a direct reason for that. It could be several things, but I have no idea exactly why, and it doesn’t make sense for us to think about why those games didn’t go as well as we wanted them to.

“We want to improve it now, and to do that we have to work every day in training and fight for every yard in the games and try to win them.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, and I feel and still think we’ll be there because we have the quality of players. We keep working, we keep improving and hopefully we can turn it around.”