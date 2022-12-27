Virgil van Dijk ‘got in touch with PSV star Cody Gakpo and helped convince him to join Liverpool’

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk helped convince his national teammate Cody Gakpo to join the Premier League side, according to reports.

The Merseyside club hijacked Manchester United’s move for Gakpo on Boxing Day after reaching a deal with the Dutch club to sign the rising talent for £44m.

And now there are claims that Dutch international van Dijk spoke to the PSV star and helped engineer a move to Anfield despite interest from his league rivals.

The Merseyside club have reached a deal worth £44m to sign Dutch star Cody Gakpo (L)

According to Dagblad from Eindhovenvan Dijk contacted Gakpo and convinced the winger to join the club amid growing interest in the 23-year-old’s services.

The outlet claims that the conversation between the Dutch stars was partly one of the reasons why Gakpo chose to join Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Many of Europe’s top teams have been linked to the talent following their impressive performances for their national team during the recent World Cup.

United had started talks with the Dutch club but had yet to finalize a financial offer and now they have missed a major target before January.

Van Dijk and Gakpo (L) played together for the Netherlands during the last World Cup.

Van Dijk had hinted at the idea that Liverpool needed fresh faces during his post-game interview against Aston Villa.

Speaking after the 3-1 win, van Dijk said: “Hopefully the injured players can return soon and we can welcome some new players to our football club.”

‘We will see. I think quality is always welcome at Liverpool.”

The club is currently dealing with injuries to stars such as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, prompting youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak to feature.

The defender marked his return to Premier League action with a winning goal and played the full 90 minutes as Liverpool clinched victory at Villa Park.

Van Dijk steps away to celebrate after scoring an excellent volley during their win over Villa

United had been considered favorites to sign Gakpo, but ongoing talks about his sale have cast doubt on what funds are available this month.

Van Dijk showed his appreciation for the striker after he raved about his teammate Gakpo during the 2022 World Cup.

“Hopefully Cody can go to the moon and back,” Van Dijk said during the tournament in Qatar. ‘He is a very good player and a good boy too.

‘What we see in training is what you see on the field. There is still a lot of potential and I hope he can continue to show it to us. We are very happy with him.’