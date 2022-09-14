Virgil van Dijk concedes he needs to ‘do MUCH better’ after Liverpool’s shaky start to season

Virgil van Dijk has accepted that his form has fallen below the standards he demands of himself and is fighting to regain his top level.

The Holland captain got off to a checkered start to the campaign – the standout moment being when he bickered with James Milner during a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in August – but after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Ajax, Van Dijk confronted the situation.

During a full and candid discussion that lasted more than 10 minutes, Van Dijk was willing to raise his hands and admit that some of his performances made him angry for not reaching the level he expected.

Virgil van Dijk is aware that his personal performance is below what he is capable of

Van Dijk’s (center) lowest point of the season so far came in a defeat to Manchester United

But Van Dijk was also willing to come to the fore and wasn’t afraid to turn the spotlight back on those who scrutinized the way he played, arguing that those who played the game but now for the cameras should know how and why dips occur.

“With all due respect, all of you have never played at this level, so I’m not criticizing you,” said Van Dijk.

“But ex-pros and players who have played at this level know there are times when you can have a blip, a period like this unfortunately, and it’s how you react to it.

“What we did in Napoli last week was unacceptable, all of us, and the days after that game we definitely had a reality check.

“We’ve talked to each other and we have to move on. You don’t want to be in the situation, but we all know the season will take so long to turn this around.

“We are good when we perform as a team. That’s the reason behind the success we’ve had over the past five years.

“We’re printing as a team, we’re defending as a team and when you start doing it in pieces and people aren’t in the best shape of their lives, it’s hard. Everyone wants to do the best they can.’

The Dutch central defender faced the media on Tuesday after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Ajax

He continued: ‘But if you’re not in the same band, you can have gigs like we had last week. I think it’s a good start to be back where we want to be, we don’t get carried away because things can change easily, but we have to be positive, believe in our structure and believe in ourselves.

“The manager has been talking very loudly about it all week, but as players we are also responsible for the performance on the pitch. We are the ones who have to do it.’

This is uncharted territory for Van Dijk as a Liverpool player. Since his £75million move from Southampton in January 2018, he has become the best defender in the world and the recovery he made last season following his comeback from anterior cruciate ligament surgery has been remarkable.

It is clear that chatter about his form has annoyed the 31-year-old, but he also acknowledges that given the way Liverpool have conceded goals – and with such a gritty game – it is inevitable that discussions will ensue.

He called criticism from ‘ex-pros’ over-the-top and suggested that a blip is natural at the top level

“I can do much better,” he emphasized. “I think (Ajax) was a good step in the right direction for all of us. It is what it is: if you perform well as a team, everyone is going to do well if you are in the same direction. That will always be the case (with control).

“That’s the good and the bad about it. Of course, if we do it right, I get credit, and if we don’t, then we don’t. But I still think I need to improve and that’s fine.

“I’ve said it many times, we’re all human and we all want to do the best we can and that includes me.

“I’m sure I can do better, but we can all do better. I feel very hurt when we concede goals and don’t keep clean and I feel that responsibility, but that’s a good thing. I don’t want to change this season for myself, but for all of us who belong to the club. Let’s just go for it, enjoy it.’