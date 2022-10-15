Virgil van Dijk can prove he is still the Premier League’s best defender up against against Man City

Just ask the manager who brought Virgil van Dijk to Britain and later put in charge of the first British club to take on Erling Haaland. Neil Lennon has a unique insight into the battle between the Premier League’s best striker and defender.

“It’s going to be a Clash of the Titans,” he says succinctly. “Knowing Virg, he has that cold confidence about him, but so does Haaland. It will be a fascinating watch.’

Part of the intrigue is that Haaland has exploded in English football like never before. He has 20 goals in 13 games, numbers not seen since the 1920s.

Virgil van Dijk has a chance to prove himself as ‘Top Dog’ against Man City on Sunday

Van Dijk (left) takes on the world’s most in-form strikers in Erling Haaland (right) at Anfield

By contrast, Van Dijk – a not long ago Ballon d’Or nominee – looked unusually vulnerable in a Liverpool team that has recently scored three goals against Brighton and Arsenal.

Lennon took the Dutchman from Groningen to Celtic in 2013 for £2.6 million, undoubtedly one of the bargains of the century.

He knows Van Dijk both as a character and as a player and interestingly, says a duel with the mighty Haaland is probably what the 31-year-old needs right now.

“Virgil will be looking forward to it. He will want to prove that he is still the best dog,” said Lennon, now manager of Omonia Nicosia. “He’s been a little off his level this season, but he can go through the gears when he really wants to. From what I’ve seen, he’s still able to turn on the burners and be a good defender.

Van Dijk (center) was part of a Liverpool defense that leaked goals in the Premier League

The Dutchman (right) was gripped by Arsenal’s attack in last week’s 3-2 defeat in London

“He is a real physical specimen and so is Haaland. I think Virgil will like it. He’ll go “Okay, come on, let’s see what you’ve got”. When world-class players like him are criticized, they come back for more. They will not evade their responsibility.

“I was surprised that a big club didn’t take him from Celtic because he was great not only in the Scottish League, but also in the Champions League. Some managers asked me about him and I said, “What are you waiting for?!” This boy was a Rio Ferdinand. But they weren’t sure, so he went to Southampton and the rest is history.

“I have followed his career with admiration and he is also a nice guy. I’m not surprised he has set such a high standard. When you dive, people start questioning you, but he still has it. The problem is that Haaland is also incredible!’

Lennon also caught an early glimpse of Haaland, who failed to score against Van Dijk in City’s Community Shield defeat to Liverpool. The Norwegian was 18 when he scored twice against Lennon’s Hibs in the Europa League in 2018.

Van Dijk has been one of Liverpool’s best players ever to win countless titles at the club

The centre-back was part of a solid defense that took Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League to the next level

‘ole’ [Solskjaer] was their manager and he had a kid that made you go “Wow”. My assistant Garry Parker saw a player and he thought he was incredible. I think a deal was already made at that time to bring him to Salzburg.

“Haaland is tearing up the rulebook, Manchester City are in top form. Liverpool don’t want to lose to them. What a match to look forward to.’

Even Pep Guardiola is surprised by the impact Haaland has made. Not only because of the 22-year-old’s special ability, but also because of his maturity and mental strength. We must not forget that he only had eight hits, and no goals, in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth on 13 August.

Rather than feeling frustrated or letting doubt creep in, he scored in all ten games he has played for City since.

Van Dijk helped Liverpool to their sixth Champions League title against Spurs in 2019

The 31-year-old added the FA Cup to his trophy cabinet against Chelsea last season

“We know his skills, but I am surprised by his mentality. How he behaves in bad moments,” Guardiola said. “It’s hard to stay focused all the time if you’re not touching the ball, but even if he’s not directly involved for 20 minutes, he’s never out of the game.

He maintains the belief that he is involved in the process and when he touches the ball it will go into the net. He has never been disconnected and now he is more involved in the overall game than in the beginning.

“The biggest challenge for him was to adapt as quickly as possible, to know his friends, the way they play and to adapt to the lifestyle in England. You have to perform as well as possible in every game.’

City striker Haaland (center) has been frightening Premier League defenders this season so far

Scoring at Anfield was something City’s record scorer Sergio Aguero never managed to do. Haaland already, for Salzburg in the Champions League of 2019, and you wouldn’t write off a repeat.

Van Dijk will have something to say about that. Bullied by Aleksandr Mitrovic in the first league game of the season, he wants to maintain his record of never having lost a home game to Liverpool. Klopp tries to tone down the mutual confrontation that is crucial today.

“Sorry, you have to have these discussions without me,” he said. “It’s not like we’re going to play man-marking against Haaland.

Haaland had a rest before City’s midweek Champions League match prior to Sunday’s game

There were times in the Community Shield where Virgil got the upper hand, and times where other players were involved. I remember Robbo [Andy Robertson] tried to get him off the ball and it looked like he ran into a wall!’

While Klopp focuses on the bigger picture, Lennon will have a lot of interest in the battle between two of the best in the world. “It’s going to be mouth watering, I don’t know who will come out on top,” he says with a smile.