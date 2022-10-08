Viral video of Kim Jong-un meeting Vladimir Putin is actually from 2019

Twitter users shared a video claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on September 30 in Moscow. However, it turns out that the video was shot in Vladivostok in April 2019 during the only official meeting between the two. two heads of state.

If you only have a minute:

Twitter users have shared a video that they say shows a meeting that supposedly took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on September 30, 2022 in Moscow.

If you search by keyword with the words “meeting”, “Putin” and “Kim Jong-un”, you will quickly bring up the video, which is actually from April 25, 2019. It was filmed during a summit between the two leaders in Vladivostok, Russia.

The video shows Kim and Putin shaking hands with several people in front of a row of Russian and North Korean flags.

“In an unprecedented visit…the North Korean president arrives in Moscow to coincide with the Russian president’s forthcoming speech today,” reads a Sept. 30 tweet sharing the video.

In an unprecedented visit.. North Korean president arrives in Moscow to coincide with Russian president’s upcoming speech today❤️🇷🇺🇰🇵❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/aqIBzv5iNI — Phoenix🇵🇸 (@alnabulsi1982Z) September 30, 2022



The post with the video has been retweeted more than 3000 times and shared in several languages ​​on Twitter and Facebook.

Putin did indeed deliver a speech, announcement of the annexation of four Ukrainian territories by Russia in a television address.

However, Kim and Putin did not meet that day. Their only official meeting was on April 25, 2019, during a summit held in the city of Vladivostok, located in eastern Russia, near the small 17-kilometer-long border that Russia and North Korea share. At the time, North Korea was in conflict with the United States over denuclearization and wanted Russian support.

The video showing the two men was recorded at the time. If you search for the keywords “meeting”, “Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin”, you will find several news items that were broadcast about it at the time. Here’s a clip from Canadian news channel Global News (the meeting is mentioned at 2:12). The video is credited to the Associated Press.





Diplomatic relations between North Korea and Russia have strengthened in recent months. On October 4, North Korea offered its official support to Russia in its pursuit of the annexation of Ukrainian territories. However, there have been no official meetings between the two heads of state recently.