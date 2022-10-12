Viral TikTok sound featuring the voice of Bella Hadid is slammed for 'triggering eating disorders'

A viral TikTok trend featuring Bella Hadid’s voice is being criticized for ‘triggering eating disorders’ – after people started using it to post videos highlighting the things they do to stay thin.

The audio, which features the model, 26, saying: ‘My name, I’m Bella Hadid’, has been used in more than 50,000 videos across the app.

People use the audio to lightheartedly showcase things they’ve done recently that made them feel like models — like ordering no-salt fries, adding extra lettuce to their burrito bowls, choosing a salad for dinner and cutting back on sweets.

But when users started posting videos showing them joking about not eating at all, skipping meals and starving themselves, some people thought it was taken too far.

A viral TikTok audio featuring Bella Hadid’s voice is being criticized for ‘triggering eating disorders’ – after people started using it to post videos highlighting things they do to stay thin

People are using the audio, which features the model, 26, saying: ‘My name is Bella Hadid’ to showcase things they’ve done recently that made them feel like models

But when users started posting videos showing them joking about not eating at all, skipping meals and starving themselves, some people thought it was taken too far

“Me after only chewing gum for breakfast,” wrote one TikToker, verbally following the quote from Bella.

‘Me after only chewing gum for breakfast,’ one TikToker wrote while echoing Bella’s quote

“Me after losing my appetite for the last three weeks of sadness,” said another in another video.

A third person’s TikTok read: “Me when I don’t eat in the morning before school.”

Another video showed a woman showing off her physique while the Bella audio played in the background.

“When you go through a breakup and lose the desire to eat,” she wrote.

Other TikToks said: ‘Me when I only eat air for breakfast’, ‘Me after not eating anything all day’, ‘Me when I sleep until a bottle of water and a piece of chewing gum for seven hours at school.’

And while many of the videos were posted in jest, that didn’t stop many people from slamming the trend and pointing out the potential dangers it could bring to people with an eating disorder.

“I see the videos below this sound that all trigger my ED a little bit,” wrote a TikToker named Victoria Paris in a video of her own, which showed her starring on camera with a horrified look on her face.

“Me after losing my appetite for the last three weeks of sadness,” said another in another video

Another video showed a woman showing off her physique while the Bella audio played in the background. “When you go through a breakup and lose the desire to eat,” she wrote

Other TikToks said: ‘Me after not eating all day’ and ‘Me after surviving on nothing but a bottle of water and a piece of gum for seven hours at school’

Many people who agreed with Victoria’s stance took to the comments section to share their dismay, with one person writing “More than a little.”

“I’m trying to laugh like I’m not going to think about it for the rest of the day,” another user commented.

“Same, it’s so triggering,” another agreed, while another TikToker added: “I’m so glad I’m not alone when I see these videos.”

“No really, they give me ideas,” another person admitted.

‘Hate this trend. I hate how the low-keys make fun of her and trigger people at the same time… Why can’t they turn it into something positive?’ asked another commenter.

Another said: ‘Yeah it’s not funny at all and people make jokes, glamorise disordered [eating] habits, undereating and praising Bella when she is at a very unhealthy weight.’

Back in March, Bella described her own personal struggles with body image Vogue magazine, and revealed that she developed anorexia in high school.

The 26-year-old said she had been prescribed extended-release Adderall for her inattention when doctors believed she suffered from ADHD, but Bella claimed the drug’s appetite-suppressing effects started an eating disorder.

She recalled: ‘I was on this calorie counting app which was like the devil to me. I would pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick.

While many have joined the trend, others are bashing it for “glamorizing” eating disorders, and one TikToker wrote in a video that it even “triggered” her eating disorder

Many people who agreed with Victoria’s stance took to the comments section to share their dismay, with one person writing: ‘People are normalizing the behavior it’s so sad’

‘I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else.’

While Bella said she now has a healthy relationship with food, she admitted she still struggles with dysmorphic feelings.

“I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life,” she revealed.

During the interview, Bella also explained how she felt ‘ugly’ and ‘uncool’ compared to big sister Gigi Hadid while growing up.

Bella went on to note that criticism of her appearance from the public made her feel that she was not worthy of being considered a supermodel.

She explained: ‘I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this.

‘People always have something to say, but what I have to say is that I have always been misunderstood in my industry and by people around me.

‘I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you’re told things so many times, you just believe it.

‘I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body image, eating issues, who hates being touched, who has intense social anxiety – what was I doing in this business? But over the years I became a good actress.

‘I put on a very smiling face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove.

Back in March, Bella described her own personal struggles with body image to Vogue magazine, revealing that she developed anorexia during high school

While Bella said she now has a healthy relationship with food, she admitted she still struggles with dysmorphic feelings. She is seen as a child with her sister, Gigi Hadid

‘People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, quit a job, was late for a job. No one can ever say I’m not working my… off.’

She also told the outlet that she previously had to seek professional help for depression – checking herself into a treatment facility for two weeks.

She went on to state that the fashion industry can “make or break you” and she has to work hard to make sure she doesn’t neglect her mental health.

“Having to wake up every morning with this brain — it’s not cute,” she shared. So now everything I do in my personal life is literally to make sure my mental state stays afloat.

‘Fashion can make you or break you. And if it does to you, make a conscious effort every day not to break yourself. There is always a little sadness in love.

‘For three years, while I was working, I woke up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone.

‘I wouldn’t show that to anyone. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little green living room, finish my day, go to the random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning and do the same thing.

‘For so long I didn’t know what I was crying about. I’ve always felt so lucky and it would make me down on myself even more. There were people online saying, “You’re living this amazing life.”

‘So how can I complain? I always felt that I had no right to complain, which meant I had no right to get help, which was my first problem.’