Viral TikTok reveals what Bunnings staff apron pockets are used for

Bunnings employees have revealed that the clear pockets on the front of their staff aprons are there to hold their name tags.

Australian comedian Luke Donkin posed as a hardware store employee in his latest TikTok, where he joked that the clear pouch was there to hold snacks.

“I honestly have no idea what this bag is for,” said Mr. Donkin.

“I’ve always wanted to put a trail mix in it and then just (eat it) all day long.

Australian comedian Luke Donkin (pictured) paraded through Bunnings, posing as a worker and making fun of the staff apron pocket

“But I’d probably be in trouble.”

His theory was debunked with a clear employee who commented, ‘The bags are for a name tag, but nice idea’.

“It’s for your name badge,” said another with a laughing emoji.

Donkin has amassed more than 3 million followers for his videos impersonating employees of major retail chains, including Woolworths, Coles and Kmart.