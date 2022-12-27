Viral prank claiming stars like Cher and Jon Bon Jovi have died divides opinion

A TikTok trend in which people pretend celebrities like Cher, Robbie Williams and Jon Bon Jovi have died has divided opinion on whether it’s funny or morbid.

People are filmed, often by their children, to capture their reaction when they “find out” that their favorite star has died.

Upon hearing the news, some burst into tears dramatically, while others began to scream and scream in disbelief, before being informed that it was just a joke.

Many people find the trend hysterical, but others aren’t so convinced, calling the pranks “sick” and “absolutely disgusting.”

For the most part, young TikTok users are playing pranks on their parents and families in the hopes of falling for it, as the latter tend to be more oblivious to internet antics.

All the celebrities mentioned in the videos are still alive.

In a hilarious video, a woman breaks the news to her mother that Idris Elba has passed away.

The mother jerks back in shock and appears to bang her head against the wall before jumping up from her seat.

Then her daughter laughs when she reveals that it was a hoax.

A woman is told that ‘David Beckham died at 47’, to which she stops what she was doing and says: ‘No, he hasn’t, no way. Not our David Beckham.

People on TikTok thought ‘our David Beckham’ was funny, with one saying: ‘Like you know him personally [crying faces].’

In a video where Jamie Oliver is said to have died, the woman is instantly upset, says “Don’t say anything like that” angrily and calls the woman taking the video a “stupid cow.”

In another video, a woman wakes up to the news that Adele has died and is startled awake by her horror, screaming ‘What, no!’

In another, a prankster tells his mother that Jon Bon Jovi has died. His mother yells ‘SHUT UP SHUT UP’ as she runs towards the camera and begins to cry.

He then focuses on her crouched on the ground in anguish, before discovering that it was a joke.

Tom Cruise is the “victim” of another death hoax, causing an entire family to scream as the camera pans around in shock and horror.

A family man has his hands on his head in disbelief.

In another video, a woman gathers her family to break the news that ‘Barack Obama has died at 51.’

Everyone in the room erupted into screams of ‘NOOO OH MY GOD’, screaming ‘in sheer terror’ as one person commented.

However, not everyone finds the trend funny, with one person saying it “doesn’t suit me” and another calling it “disgusting”.

Another person expressed outrage, saying, “The trend of celebrity death jokes on TikTok is downright disgusting.” People will do anything to try to go viral.”

Someone else called it “extremely weird and childish” while another worried that it would “manifest things I don’t want to be a part of.”