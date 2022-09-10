Viral Farmer Wants A Wife star Will overwhelmed by the attention and claims he’s nothing special

He’s also been called the hunk and hottie of this season’s Farmer Wants A Wife.

But fourth-generation farmer Will Simpson, 27, says he’s been blown away by the massive amount of attention he’s received for his good looks.

The Victorian says he has been inundated with messages and marriage proposals from thousands of single women.

Farmer Wants A Wife star Will Simpson, 27, says he is overwhelmed by the massive attention he has received for his good looks

“All this attention is a bit exaggerated I think,” he told the Daily Telegram.

“I saw the TikTok video that was made about me and I can’t believe people think I’m important enough to make something like this.”

The star’s Instagram followings skyrocketed after Channel Seven revealed him as one of the peasants in search of love, from just a few hundred followers to over 10,000 in one fell swoop.

“I really don’t think I’m anything special or great,” he added. “I think it’s a huge overreaction. There are plenty of guys out there looking better than me, that’s for sure.”

A new blistering farmer has been revealed for the upcoming season of Farmer Wants A Wife. Channel Seven revealed that Victorian farmer Will, 27, is looking for love

Will noted that his appearance is not his only focus and that he strives to be “one of the good guys” on the series.

The sizzling hot farmer was unveiled last month for the season of Farmer Wants A Wife.

Channel Seven revealed that fourth-generation farmer Will, hailing from Berriwillock, Victoria, is looking for love.

“I didn’t come here to find a girlfriend. I didn’t come here to kiss everyone. I came here to find my wife,” he says in his promo trailer.

The latest sneak peek shows the eligible bachelor sharing a steamy kiss with one of the women trying to steal his heart while swimming in a dam

“There’s some fluttering in the chest, trembling and sweaty palms,” Will admits when he meets his suitors.

“I really think I can find a woman out of this. I think I’m a little beaten up.’

The latest sneak peek shows the eligible bachelor sharing a steamy kiss with one of the women trying to steal his heart while swimming in a dam.

In a next scene he says ‘I’m really falling in love with you’ to someone who was not shown.

It comes after Sam Armytage was revealed as a guest on the show, along with host Natalie Gruzlewski, following her dramatic departure from Sunrise.

The former breakfast star, 45, was seen in another trailer with her own wedding ring in full view as she talked about helping the singles in love find a match.

In the next scene he says ‘I’m really falling in love with you’ to someone who wasn’t shown

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” Sam told viewers in the preview.

Elsewhere in the trailer, in addition to Will, a number of other farmers were introduced as they searched for love.

Among them were farmer Ben, 28, and Benjamin, 33, who are from New South Wales, and another Victorian farmer named Harry, 24, also appeared.

Meanwhile, a farmer’s wife named Paige, 28, who is also from New South Wales, has set her sights on finding love.

“I know my husband is there. I just haven’t met him yet,” she said in the trailer.

The romances seem to be heating up this season, as a trailer saw some peasants smile and laugh after meeting their suitors.

Farmer Wants A Wife continues on Channel Seven on Sunday at 7pm