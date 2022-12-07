Violinist Nigel Kennedy’s son faces second jail term after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sark Yves Amadeus Kennedy (pictured), 26, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine

The son of world-renowned violinist Nigel Kennedy is facing jail time for the second time after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, just months after being released from prison.

Sark Yves Amadeus Kennedy, 26, was previously sentenced for drug trafficking in November last year after he was caught with £15,000 worth of cocaine in a car.

He now faces another stint behind bars after admitting that he conspired with others to supply Class A drugs between January 2020 and August 2021.

Today Kennedy, of Malvern, Worcestershire, appeared before Worcester Crown Court where he spoke only to confirm his name and plead guilty.

The son of world famous violinist Nigel Kennedy (pictured) was previously sentenced for drug trafficking in November last year after he was caught with £15,000 worth of cocaine in a car.

He was granted bail on the condition that he not contact any other defendants involved in the case after the brief five-minute hearing.

Judge Martin Jackson told him: ‘Mr Kennedy, you know that since you have pleaded guilty there will have to be a sentencing hearing in due course.

I’ll renew your bond. There is simply one condition to your bail and that is that you simply do not have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the co-defendant.

‘I remind you, as you well know, the bond is the obligation to attend court on the date and time indicated.

“It is likely that sometime in the new year there will be a hearing for further direction on the case in general, as they know that there are other people involved in this matter.”

Last year, a court heard how Kennedy was arrested when police pulled him over and found nearly 400 packages of cocaine stuffed inside pairs of disposable gloves.

Kennedy, who was wearing an expensive Rolex watch and a gold chain, told officers his drug dealing was “unique.”

He was jailed for 33 months after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Today Kennedy, from Malvern, Worcestershire, appeared before Worcester Crown Court (pictured), where he spoke only to confirm his name and plead guilty.

The court was told that Kennedy was “up to his neck in the dirty business” of drug dealing in an attempt to pay off his debts after becoming hooked on cocaine as a teenager.

Previously sentencing him, registrar Martin Butterworth said: “I am prepared to accept that you have had a cocaine addiction since you were 18 years old.”

It is perfectly clear that there is much about you that suggests that you are fully capable of becoming a useful member of society.

‘But you became very significantly involved in a dirty business that does real and serious harm to people who use the drug.

Whether you understand or care, I don’t know.

John Cooper QC, defending, said at the time that Kennedy had had an ‘unconventional background’ that provided ‘enthusiasm’ but also lacked ‘stability’.

He added: “He claimed it was an exception.”