Violinist from iconic Irish band The Corrs Sharon Corr looks almost unrecognisable on breakfast TV

Sharon Corr looked almost unrecognizable Friday morning when she appeared on Sunrise.

The 52-year-old violinist of The Corrs has ditched the striking raven locks that all members of the iconic Irish band were known for, and now rocks a light two-tone hair color that framed her youthful face.

Still as stunning as ever, the singer spoke to Edwina Bartholomew about her family’s upcoming concert in Hunter Valley.

She wore a rock band T-shirt and chic glasses as she talked about a tour of Australia.

She hardly wore any makeup on her face and the mother of two looked incredibly youthful.

Sharon recently performed at the Esquinas Theater in Zaragoza, Northern Spain, earlier this year.

She beamed as she strode across the stage, singing with a microphone under the blue lights.

As a violinist and backing singer, Sharon rarely took center stage in the band she formed in 1990 with sisters Andrea, 47, and Caroline, 48, and brother Jim, 57.

It was lead singer Andrea, all gothic glamour, who took center stage as The Corrs sold 45 million albums and filled arenas with their Irish folk and pop.

Meanwhile, Sharon, who also played piano, was the band’s instrumental powerhouse.

The new album The Fool & The Scorpion is her third solo effort in 11 years – her solo tour was shelved in 2015 for a Corrs reunion.

Sharon moved to Madrid in 2018 with Robert ‘Gavin’ Bonnar, 55, and their two children, nearly 25 years after she became a household name with The Corrs.

She married Gavin in 2001 at Cratloe Church in Country Clare. The couple shares two children – son Cathal and daughter Flori.

Speaking in 2019, Sharon revealed that her children had adapted well to life in Spain, but did not name her husband.

The Corrs return to Australia on November 26 for the first time in 21 years for a one night concert.

The Irish family will take the stage along with Wet Wet Wet, Ben Lee and Gaudion.

As a violinist and backing singer, Sharon rarely took center stage in the band she formed in 1990 with sisters Andrea, 47, (right) and Caroline, 48, (center left) and brother Jim, 57 (center right)