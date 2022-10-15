Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

SEATTLE (AP) — The deaths of two Connecticut officers and the injury of a third made a particularly violent week for police in the US and fit a grim pattern: Even as more officers left their jobs in the past two years, the number of targeted and killed dandruff.

According to organizations tracking violence against police, 56 officers have been killed by gunfire this year — 14% more than at this time last year and about 45% faster than the 2020 rate. The country is on track for its deadliest year since. 67 officers were killed in 2016.

While the figures include some officers killed by accidental gunfire, the number of ambushes in which police were injured or killed in surprise attacks with little chance of self-defense has soared since 2020, accounting for nearly half of all police officers. officers who died this year.

Such an attack apparently struck in Bristol, Connecticut on Wednesday, where state police said Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed and Officer Alec Iurato was injured when they responded to a 911 call that appears to be “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement officers to the scene”.

At least 11 police officers were shot dead across the country this week, including one fatally in Greenville, Mississippi and another in Las Vegas.

“These are really scary numbers for law enforcement officers, not just for individual officers, but for the organizations they work for, who have to take this into account when hiring, retaining and training officers,” said Bill Alexander, executive director of National Law Enforcement. Officers Memorial, which records the deaths of officers on the job.

“It has not escaped the notice of the officers that the job they applied for has become more dangerous,” he said. “That must take a significant mental toll on the agencies in general and the individual officers doing the work.”

An off-duty officer was one of the five killed in a shooting by a 15-year-old boy in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday night, but it was not clear if the officer was the target. In late June, a man in the Appalachian foothills of eastern Kentucky opened fire on officers serving a search warrant in a domestic violence case, killing three and injuring five others. a scene deputies called “pure hell.”

The Fraternal Order of Police reported that as of September 30 this year, there had been 63 ambush-style attacks in which officers were injured, with 93 officers being shot dead, 24 of them fatally. That is a lower number of such attacks than in the first nine months of 2021, when there were 75 officer ambushes, with 93 shots fired and 21 killed. The total number of ambushes in which police were injured last year has more than doubled from 2020.

The increase in police ambushes and murders comes at a time when many departments across the country are facing staff shortages, with some agencies firing hundreds of officers and struggling to fill vacancies.

COVID-19 has been the number one killer of police officers in recent years, killing 280 in 2020, 467 in 2021 and 64 so far this year. Officer down memorial page reports. But many officers have taken early retirement or resigned in frustration at what they see as dwindling public support amid “Invalid Police” Efforts Following George Floyd’s Murder by a Minneapolis cop and the deaths of other black people by law enforcement officers.

The number of officers has fallen nationwide from about 719,000 in 2020 to 688,000 in 2021, according to data reported to the FBI. Officer hiring has recovered somewhat this year, but layoffs and retirements remain a challenge for departments across the country, the Washington, DC-based Police Executive Research Forum found in a survey early this year.

Mike Zaro is the police chief in Lakewood, Washington, a city of about 60,000 people where four officers were murdered in a coffee shop in 2009. to anxiety and stress that can be traced back to the attack.

“I started in the early ’90s, and then and for a long time you just sucked it up and moved on when you had a work-related trauma, whether it was someone else’s or of yourself,” Zaro said. “After 2009, something of that magnitude, we realized we had to try and do something different. We worked on the fly to develop methods to encourage people to seek help. … Eventually it became ingrained in what we do. Today that is called officer wellness.”

Zaro recalls how crucial community support was in helping the department get through the aftermath of the murders. Such support, he said, is essential to help officers accept the risks they face.

Many law enforcement supporters are concerned about whether departments still have such support, given the thrust of the national discourse on policing. They emphasize that questionable whether illegal use of force by cops is the rare exception, not the rule, but police have lost the trust of many people who have been outraged by repeatedly seeing videos online on cell phones or body cameras of cops using their power. abuse.

“It would be infinitely more difficult to accept those risks and deal with the loss if the community suggests that the agents deserved it or make excuses for the person who committed the crime or just don’t support them,” Zaro said. “It’s more imperative now to make that part of the conversation given the lashing out at police we’ve seen across the country in recent years.”

