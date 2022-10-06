Violent thug, 28, who punched a Sikh leader in horrific daylight attack is jailed for three years

A violent thug who battered a Sikh leader in a horrific daylight attack that left him with life-changing brain damage has been jailed for three years.

Claudio Campos, 28, approached Avtar Singh, 62, from behind before violently headbutting him in the center of Manchester’s Northern Quarter on June 23 earlier this year.

Singh, who was walking home from work with his partner at the time, fell unconscious in the middle of the road after the attack – where he remained until a member of the public called 999.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital, where he is back more than three months later, having suffered a life-changing brain injury.

Campos, of Ladybarn Lane, Manchester, was jailed for three years at Manchester Crown Court today after previously pleading guilty to assault.

After the sentencing today, Mr Singh’s family paid tribute to the ‘truly brilliant, gentle and kind human being’.

In a statement they said: ‘When our father came to this country over 30 years ago, he never imagined he would be the subject of such a heinous attack which has left him bedridden and in hospital for as long as he has been .

‘As a family we are truly devastated and are still struggling to come to terms with the reality of his future and the truth behind this crime.

‘He did nothing to deserve this situation where he has permanently damaged his sight and lost complete control down his right side.

“Although we will never get the strong powerful man who is the light of our lives back, we are satisfied with the result that the court has given today.

“Avtar is a truly brilliant, gentle and kind person who has spent his entire life taking care of everyone around him. He is an amazing father, a hard-working husband and the most amazing minister who has served the community for generations.

The statement added: ‘This attack has not just left an eternally bleeding wound in our hearts, it has scarred an entire community who knew him to be the man he was and now is not.

‘We are grateful for the support that people have continued to give and the justice that Greater Manchester Police has sought for our family.

‘Unfortunately, our fight does not end today as we continue to watch Avtar fight to regain a quality of life that will see him through recovery.

‘We now know we will never feel as safe as we once thought walking through Manchester city center as this situation was as unprovoked as it was brutal.

CCTV released by Greater Manchester Police showed the moment Campos punched Mr. Singh in Manchester

Singh, who has been left with life-changing brain damage, was ‘left for dead’ unconscious in the middle of the street

‘Our father came to this country to work hard and teach others to preach kindness and move past any hatred in their hearts. It is a real shame that this person left an elderly man for dead in the middle of the street.

‘The law has fought part of our fight today, but we will never be able to piece back the strength and joy that our father was so amazingly built on.’

It is believed the grandfather accidentally brushed the arm of a young woman as he walked home, before Campos then followed him down the street.

CCTV footage released by Greater Manchester Police as part of their investigation into the attack captured the men exchanging words on Hilton Street.

Singh moved away, but he is chased into Tib Street and is punched in the head twice before falling to the floor.

His attacker then walks away, leaving him lying on the road near a restaurant.

Campos was identified after the footage was released on social media, with information received from the public leading to his arrest last month.

Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of Greater Manchester Police, said: ‘This was a horrific attack by a much-loved family member and community leader which deeply shocked the public.

‘I hope today’s sentence gives Mr Singh’s family some relief that the person who harmed their husband and father will now face justice and be sent to prison.

“I would like to thank the public for their help with our investigation and our thoughts go out to Mr Singh, we hope he can return home soon.”