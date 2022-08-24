Violent Russian opposition faction group claims responsibility for Darya Dugina’s death

<!–

A violent Russian opposition group has claimed to have killed the daughter of a political activist who influenced Vladimir Putin.

The so-called National Republican Army used its account on the Telegram social media platform to take responsibility for the death of Darya Dugina, 29, who was killed in a car bomb in Moscow.

Russian FSB intelligence officials blamed the explosion on Saturday night on a Ukrainian spy, whom they named Natalia Vovk.

Miss Dugina’s father Alexander Dugin, 60, was previously credited with shaping Putin’s vision of an empire encompassing former Soviet states such as Ukraine, earning him the name “Putin’s brain.”

But the bearded, Rasputin-esque figure had become more critical of Putin and is considered the target of the bombing.

At a ceremony yesterday to celebrate Miss Dugina’s life, her father promised that a new Russian state would completely annex Ukraine and other territories. He told mourners that his daughter “died for the people, died for Russia.”

He added: “The enormous price we have to pay can only be justified by the highest achievement, our victory.”

However, the National Republican Army mocked the far-fetched version of Kremlin events, including the mysterious Miss Vovk who repeatedly changed her appearance and the number plates of her car to mislead Russian guards.

It read: ‘The speed of the investigation! All this became known a day after the murder. The authorities are so afraid of the partisans that they are ready for all fables.’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last night described the murder of Miss Dugina as a “barbaric crime”.

Her death has sparked calls among Moscow’s political elite for revenge. The US embassy in Kiev has warned of an increased risk of Russian military attacks.