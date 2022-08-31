Violent prisoner shares brutal truth in Zoom call from inside Port Phillip prison

An inmate who has spent most of his life in solitary confinement in one of Australia’s toughest prisons conducted an interview with an ex-con via Zoom while he was still in prison.

Daniel Hope, dressed in prison green, was only recently released from solitary confinement at Victoria’s infamous Port Phillip Prison when he appeared in a nearly nine-minute interview with ex-bash artist David Obeda, who runs a YouTube channel called The Felon Show.

Obeda founded the infamous G-Fam prison gang in Melbourne before he was returned to New Zealand by federal authorities for his crimes.

It was members of the G-Fam who stabbed and nearly killed Melbourne mobster Tony Mokbel in Barwon Prison in 2019.

Clearly, Hope was able to conduct the prison interview with Obeda through tablets provided to inmates after the Covid-19 pandemic brought face-to-face visits to a halt.

Daily Mail Australia has learned that Victorian prisons have been awash with Wi-Fi signals for the past two years, with tablets being provided to inmates in an effort to keep the peace and allow inmates to keep in touch with loved ones.

Hope, 26, has spent the past 10 years in a cage and has another five years to serve after being initially placed in juvenile detention for what was expected to be up to 16 months.

It was May 18, 2012 when Hope was first incarcerated and since that day has spent most of his time in isolation cells for his targeted violence against prison staff.

“When I was 17, most kids in school tried to get their first kiss. I was in the damn adult prison,” he told Obeda from his prison cell.

Hope was transferred to the adult prison after he beat up staff at the Parkville Youth Justice Center, where children aged between 15 and 17 years old.

Hope’s “chin check” on a Parkville guard earned him an additional two and a half years in an adult prison.

WHO IS CHRIS ‘BADNESS’ BINSE Christopher Dean Binse is an institutionalized prisoner, an ordinary escapee and a master armed robber. Starting his career in the 1990s as an armed robber, he once taunted the armed robbery squad with a public notice in the newspaper that read, “Badness is Back.” He followed with a Christmas card that read, “May all your wishes come true.” Now about 53 years old, Binse has spent nearly 40 years in detention. Most of those were in isolated units like Daniel Hope. He was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison in 2014 for another armed robbery and a siege that ended with bombs, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Housed in isolation next to the likes of Obeda, things went from bad to worse for the young offender.

20-year-old Hope, due to be released in December 2015, went on a bloody rampage two months before his release while incarcerated in Barwon Prison, which also houses some of the country’s most violent criminals.

“The screws were just racist c**ts. Just bad, racist bastards,” Hope claimed.

When his request to be placed back in isolation was rejected by prison officials, Hope said he decided to “go to work.”

“Smashed whole unit and got 10 years for it,” Hope said.

Back in isolation, Hope was given a further nine months added to his sentence just a few years later when he attacked the guards while trying to bash Christopher Dean Binse – aka ‘Badness’.

Binse is one of Australia’s most notorious criminals who, like Hope, has spent most of his life behind bars.

Hope said he was forced to bash Binse, who claims to have reformed in recent years, for his continued betrayal of other inmates.

“Apparently he’s a supposed underworld figure, the biggest dog to walk around and leave everyone behind,” Hope said.

The violent incidents saw Hope locked in an isolation unit until late last year, when he was finally allowed to return to the general population.

Hope said he had been locked up in solitary confinement for the past eight years, where inmates are often allowed only one hour of exercise per day in a closed-off range.

Despite his violent past, Hope claimed he was now done with his life of violence and wasting his life behind bars.

At the time of his interview with Obeda, he had spent just five weeks back in the general population.

‘I’m ready. I’m coming home. I’ll be out of this motherfucker in a few years. That’s it, I’m done. I’ve done my time. I have nothing to prove. I know who I am. I know what I’ve done so I have nothing to prove and I’m kicking back now,” he said.

Hope warned young Australians planning to embark on a similar path to his own to think long and hard about it.

“Listen, if you want to run amok, be mindful of the consequences. You know it starts small and gets bigger and bigger before you know it, it gets out of hand and it’s too late to turn around,” Hope said.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to G4S – the private operator that runs Port Phillip Prison – for comment.