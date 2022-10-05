Violent Nights first official trailer: Stranger Things vet David Harbour stars as Santa Claus

The first official trailer for the upcoming movie Violent Night, starring David Harbour, was released on Wednesday.

In it, the 47-year-old Stranger Things actor embodies a never-before-seen version of Santa Claus as he takes on a group of mercenaries.

Universal’s action comedy also features seasoned actor John Leguizamo as the main antagonist.

Coming Soon: The first official trailer for the upcoming movie Violent Night, starring David Harbour, was released on Wednesday

The two-minute teaser opens with a white-gloved, red leather jacket Harbor as Santa smashes an empty glass on a bar.

He burps happily when a concerned female bartender asks him, “You’re not driving, are you?”

‘I steer a little, but the reindeer do most of the work,’ he replies charmingly before another costumed Santa walks in nearby, ‘this is my fourth year as Santa. And you?’

Peering over delicate oval glasses, the film’s protagonist says back, “I started the whole damn thing.”

Opener: The two-minute teaser opens with a white-gloved, red leather jacket Harbor smashing an empty glass on a bar

The screen changes to a scene where reindeer pull Santa in a carriage through a moonlit skyline as Santa cheers, “Ho, ho, ho!”

Then, the film’s humble family is introduced to viewers as they arrive excitedly at a snow-covered mansion.

The mother and father give their young daughter, Trudy Lightstone, an early Christmas present – a ‘direct line to Santa himself’ in the form of a walkie-talkie.

Next, Leguizamo and his cronies come as he recites the line “Welcome to your worst Christmas ever,” signaling their bad intentions.

Present: A mother and father give their young daughter, Trudy Lightstone, an early Christmas present – a ‘direct line to Santa himself’ in the form of a walkie-talkie

Conflict: Antagonists bring weapons and violence to formerly peaceful abode, demanding $300 million ‘before Christmas’

They bring weapons and violence to the formerly peaceful abode and demand $300 million “before Christmas.”

Luckily for the mom, dad and their little girl, Santa pops out to fight the house invaders, but not before indulging in a Christmas cookie.

As the merry head of the North Pole, Harbor proves he’s not “the typical Santa at the mall” as he baffles the bad guys with his fighting skills.

During the weapon and fast action battle scenes, the toddler uses her portable transceiver to ask him, “Will you help us, Santa?”

‘Yes, Trudy. You’re on my Nice list,” replies an exhausted Harbor as he lies on a floor with his face bruised and battered.

Treat: Lucky for the mom, dad and their little girl, Santa pops out to fight the house invaders, but not before indulging in a Christmas cookie

Unique: As the merry head of the North Pole, Harbor proves he’s not “the typical Santa at the mall” as he baffles the bad guys with his fighting skills

The teaser is supported by the classic Christmas song Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), with the song slowly building up through the commotion.

Menacingly, Santa says, “Time for a seasonal beating,” as he prepares to take down Leguizamo and his evil band of minions.

“These bad men, they’re all on my naughty list,” he tells Trudy as they continue their exchange.

Bad guy: Universal’s action comedy also features seasoned actor John Leguizamo as the main antagonist

“And what do you do with the naughty people?” she asks innocently.

“I’ll give them a lump of coal,” Santa replies before Trudy encourages him, “I believe in you, Santa.”

The music then peaks as the two share a warm embrace.

Violent Night by Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola will hit theaters on December 2.

Santa and his team: ‘I steer a little, but the reindeer do most of the work,’ Harbor says in one scene