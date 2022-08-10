Violence on the rise in Northern Territory indigenous communities after government lifts liquor ban

<!–

The end of a “race-based policy” banning alcohol in indigenous communities for 15 years has led to an immediate spike in violence and drink-related injuries.

In the first 48 hours after the ban expired on July 17, Alice Springs police recorded 54 domestic violence incidents in which Aboriginal health advocates claimed “things are not settled” in the three weeks since the restrictions were lifted.

The Northern Territory’s Associations and Liquor Amendment Bill 2022 passed in May gave indigenous communities the choice to opt-in to a two-year extension of their alcohol-free status.

Alcohol-related violence and injuries have risen after the government lifted a 15-year ban that restricted the sale of alcohol in remote Aboriginal communities in the Northern Territory

But of the 215 homelands, 12 remote communities and 32 urban camps, only seven Aboriginal communities opted for the two-year extension, including Bagot, a northern suburb of Darwin.

CEO of the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, Donna Ah Chee, said the decision to overturn the alcohol ban, which she labeled as ‘positive discrimination’, has led to an increase in serious alcohol-related injuries in some Indigenous communities.

“We think it was positive discrimination because it was so effective in closing the gap for our people,” said Ms. Ah Chee. ABC RN on Wednesday.

“It actually protects the rights of women and children to be free from violence.

‘Things are not settled. We hear from multiple sources telling us that the damage has increased a lot and has remained.

“We understand that there is an increase in serious alcohol-related fractures that require surgery.”

The 2012 Stronger Futures legislation that extended alcohol bans in Indigenous communities until July of this year has been called a “race-based policy.” Only seven communities ‘opt-in’ to a two-year extension of alcohol ban, including the Aboriginal community of Bagot, Darwin (pictured)

Ms Ah Chee said anecdotal evidence from police, ambulance and hospital personnel, as well as “many members of the community,” revealed that partying all night long is much higher than before.

She has asked the Northern Territory government for transparency and urged the introduction of monitoring groups that rely on community data to determine the effects of alcohol in remote communities.

“We’re only hearing anecdotes, which is why I think we need to get this data and make it available so we can’t have a ‘she said he said’ moment,” Ms. Ah Chee said.

“We hear this on the ground, which is said differently in the higher levels of government, so I think we need to have some transparency.

“If things are like the Prime Minister says, things have returned to normal, let’s look at that, because that’s not what we see on the ground.”

Central Australian Aboriginal Congress CEO Donna Ah Chee (pictured) said the decision to overturn policies she labeled as ‘positive discrimination’ has led to an increase in serious alcohol-related injuries

Natasha Fyles, the Northern Territory’s Chief Minister, defended the move to lift alcohol restrictions, arguing that Aboriginal communities have the right to make such decisions.

“The intervention caused significant damage to Indigenous Territories – their rights were literally taken from them overnight,” Ms Fyles said.

“For the past few weeks, the conversation has been almost like the intervention was a great savior, but you’re asking me to go back to a race-based policy.

“What I’m saying is we need to find other ways to manage this and we’ll do that with the Commonwealth government and Aboriginal leaders in the area.”

The alcohol ban first came into effect 15 years ago in 2007 under the Howard government during the NT Emergency Response, known as the NT Intervention.

It was extended for 10 years under Labor with the Stronger Futures legislation introduced in 2012, which expired this year.

That meant alcohol restrictions covered by the NT Liquor Act will be the only ones enforced in the area.