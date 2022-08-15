Viola Davis officially cast as villainous Dr. Volumnia Gaul in Hunger Games prequel

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It seems the odds are always in Viola Davis’ favor.

The 57-year-old actress has been officially cast as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the villain in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes. The Hollywood Reporter.

She has joined a cast that already includes West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, The Gilded Age actor Tom Blyth and Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

New role: Viola Davis is officially cast as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the villain in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (photo April 2022)

Nina Jacobson, a producer on the film, called Davis the creative team’s “dream” casting for the role.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary reach and presence to play this pivotal role,” she told the publication.

Explaining the character, director Francis Lawrence said, “Dr. Gaul is as cruel as it is creative and as terrifying as it is formidable. Snow’s adeptness as a political operator is due in no small part to his experience with her as the games’ most dominant figure.”

Wrapped up cast: Davis (photo May 2022) joined a cast that already includes West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, The Gilded Age actor Tom Blyth and Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage

New Take on the Character: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes is a 2020 book written by Suzanne Collins that centers on President Coriolanus Snow, played by Blyth in the upcoming movie and Donald Sutherland in the original Hunger Games trilogy

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a 2020 book written by Suzanne Collins that centers on President Coriolanus Snow, played by Blyth in the upcoming film and Donald Sutherland in the original Hunger Games trilogy.

According to the People, explains the official summary of the plot that Snow must escort Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray gets all of Panem’s attention by singing defiantly at the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to. will be to turn the odds in their favor. Combining their instincts for showmanship and newfound political knowledge, Snow and Lucy’s race against time for survival will eventually reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

In the original Hunger Games series, Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, was also from District 12, as was Peeta Mellark, Josh Hutcherson’s character.

Helping a star: According to People, Snow must accompany Lucy Gray Baird, the girls’ tribunal from impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray gets all of Panem’s attention by singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor’

More on the way: She has a number of projects in post-production, including the untitled Nike film made by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and the Dwayne Johnson-directed Black Adam film (Photo April 2022)

A highly decorated actress, Davis has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe for her performance in Fences, a Primetime Emmy for her work on How To Get Away With Murder and also two Tony Awards.

She has a number of projects in post-production, including the untitled Nike film created by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and the Dwayne Johnson-directed Black Adam film.

After filming her role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, the Doubt actress will be working on an untitled project as Harriet Tubman.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for release on November 17, 2023.