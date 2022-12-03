Vincent Aboubakar: Talker, scorer of historic goals, African icon

Vincent Aboubakar’s winner against Brazil on Friday seemed to fulfill the Saudi-based striker’s potential at the perfect time.

He paid the price for taking his shirt off with a second yellow card and therefore a red, but nothing could dampen Aboubakar’s brilliant run at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite an exit from the group stage, the striker was delighted to help Cameroon become the first team to beat the five-time World Cup group stage champions since Norway at France’s 1998 edition – ending a 17-year unbeaten run group matches. It also made Cameroon the first African country to defeat five-time champions Brazil in a World Cup.

“I was overjoyed with emotion because it has always been my dream,” said the 30-year-old. “It is a huge honor to score against Brazil. It is unforgettable and will always stay with me.”

Aboubakar came off the bench to score one goal and another as the Indomitable Lions saved a crucial point on Monday in a 3-3 draw with Serbia that ended a run of eight consecutive World Cup defeats for the Central -Africans.

The Al-Nassr man then headed past Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson in second-half stoppage time to give Cameroon its first tournament victory since victory over Saudi Arabia in 2002.

From dusty Garoua to elite level

Born in the dusty northern cotton town of Garoua, 900 km (560 mi) from the capital Yaounde, Aboubakar began his professional career with local Coton Sport.

He came to notice as an 18-year-old when he was named the only home player in Cameroon’s squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Although he was an unused substitute in all three group matches of the global event, his impressive form on the national stage earned him a move to French club Valenciennes in 2010.

Three fairly uneventful seasons put a halt to his career before moving to rivals Lorient in July 2013, where he scored 17 goals in 37 appearances.

Despite interest from the English Premier League, it was Portuguese giant Porto who got hold of the Cameroonian in August 2014 after his lone campaign at Lorient.

Aboubakar had a mixed six-year spell at Porto, scoring 58 goals and winning two league titles in an injury-plagued spell, joining Turkey’s Besiktas on loan in between.

He returned to Besiktas after terminating his contract with Porto in 2020, collecting another domestic trophy before moving to Al-Nassr in July 2021.

From one legend to another

For Aboubakar, his performance in Qatar completed a scoring cycle that started on a high at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on home soil.

He played in the final of the 2017 AFCON and scored Cameroon’s second goal to seal a 2-1 victory over Egypt and a fifth continental title for the Indomitable Lions.

In this year’s tournament, he scored eight goals, the most since 1998, when Benni McCarthy (South Africa) and Hossam Hassan (Egypt) each scored seven. Only Ndaye Mulamba, who scored 9 goals in 1974 for the country then known as Zaire, today’s Democratic Republic of Congo, has more.

Following Aboubakar’s performance, Cameroonian legend and 1990 World Cup star Roger Milla soon tipped him to become one of Africa’s greatest ever players.

“Aboubakar could be one of the greatest African footballers. He has all the qualities to be great and consistent,” said Milla in February. “Making goals and winning matches for Cameroon is always possible if you let a healthy Aboubakar play.”

Controversy

Using his imposing frame, pace, power, ability on the ball and clinical finishing to great effect, he stole headlines on and off the field at the delayed AFCON this year.

He faced a barrage of criticism ahead of the semi-final against Egypt by launching a swipe at Mohamed Salah, claiming the Liverpool player is not on the same level as footballers like Paris Saint’s Kylian Mbappé -Germain.

His comments infuriated many in North Africa and England.

Barely two weeks before the start of the tournament in Qatar, Aboubakar tried out the Egyptian again, claiming the only difference between him and Salah is that the Liverpool player has the chance to “play in a big club”.

He told 90FootballFr: “I am not impressed with him. I can do what he does. I just don’t have the chance to play at a big club.”

“I understand people’s attitude, he’s one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League. It makes sense that when you talk about a player like that, people start talking.”

“But I did say it was my opinion, my point of view. I don’t care if people don’t like it.”

His comments may not have won him many admirers in November, but Aboubakar is certainly the African footballer of the moment on social media after helping Cameroon stun Brazil in Lusail. Some may wish that soon he will get the chance to play at a big club, for more heroic feats.