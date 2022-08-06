Vin Scully: 50,000 fans shout ‘it’s time for Dodger baseball’ in tribute to legendary broadcaster

The LA Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully at Dodgers Stadium on Friday night during the first home game since his death.

Scully was the longest-running single-team broadcaster in sports history, spending 67 years in the ranks as the voice of the Dodgers in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He died Tuesday at the age of 94.

The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lined up on the baselines before a moment of silence was held for Scully.

Spectators were asked to attend the Dodger Vision, where a music video was played, narrated by Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner, commemorating Scully’s life and career.

The clip ended with photos of Scully throughout his life playing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The camera turned to the fans, some with tears in their eyes.

A bouquet of white and blue flowers hung next to a plaque with his name in the stands, while the same icon – his name above a microphone – was painted on the hillside.

The Dodgers players then gathered on the field as head coach Dave Roberts took the microphone to praise Scully’s character, integrity and class before leading Dodger Stadium through his five most iconic words – “It’s Dodger time-” baseball’.

He said: ‘Vin hated the spotlight on him, this will be very uncomfortable for him because he really deserves this moment.

‘Vin was a man of character, integrity, class, a true gentleman. He wasn’t just a Dodger, he loved the baseball game we all love and care about.

“Six years ago we saw a video of Charlie going deep and winning the division for the Dodgers. It was Vin’s last game at Dodger Stadium, so it couldn’t be more fitting.

“And that night, that day, Vin had a banner under his booth that read, ‘I’ll miss you, Vin.’ So tonight, Joe (Davis) and Orel (Hershiser) would you all like to do us all the great pleasure of unveiling a new banner.”

The couple lifted the blue curtain and unveiled a banner that reads ‘Vin – We’ll miss you’ on a white banner under his old stall.

‘Vin, you will be missed. We love you. We will think of you every day, every game we attend and every fan that comes to Dodger Stadium, there is a reason you will be remembered. You will always be connected with these five words – It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

“So now 50,000 Dodgers fans get up, on the count of three, yell as loud as you can so Mr. Vin can hear us from the blue sky.”

Scully worked as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Dodgers from 1950 until 2016, when he retired.

At age 22, he was hired to broadcast the Brooklyn Dodgers games, and at age 25, he became the youngest person to ever broadcast a World Series game.

The Dodgers will also honor Vin Scully with a commemorative patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season.

The black spot has a blue border with a microphone in the center and the word “Vin” engraved above it in white text.

On Wednesday, a tribute to Scully was played on the big screen in Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers also held a moment of silence in tribute to him.

At Dodger Stadium, where Vin Scully Avenue is, flowers, candles and handwritten messages were distributed by fans who took the time to remember the man who described their team as “in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.”

Along Hollywood Boulevard, tourists and locals alike stopped at Scully’s flower-studded star on the Walk of Fame.

Los Angeles City Hall was lit up blue Wednesday night. ESPN2 also rebroadcast Game 1 of the 1988 World Series with Scully’s memorable call of Kirk Gibson’s squeeze-hit, walk-off home run that led the Dodgers to a win over the Oakland Athletics.

A tribute was played in Oracle Park before the Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants