Villarreal present Borussia Dortmund with a signed shirt following Sebastien Haller’s diagnosis

Villarreal players handed Borussia Dortmund a signed Sebastien Haller shirt ahead of their pre-season exhibition game.

In a moving show of solidarity, Villarreal gave the Bundesliga side the shirt dedicated to Haller, following his diagnosis of a shock test tumor earlier this week.

The LaLiga side won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from star striker Gerard Moreno and Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze as Dortmund lost their last game before the start of their season.

Gerard Moreno handed Marco Reus a signed Sebastien Haller shirt before the match

After starting Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck for the first time in a back three, Edin Terzic’s squad fell victim to defensive errors as they finalized their preparations for the 2022-23 season.

Haller was diagnosed with a testicular tumor earlier this week

Spanish striker Moreno opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time after beating an offside trap before finishing past Alexander Meyer.

Chukwueze then doubled their lead after the break by sending the ball past the goalkeeper from outside the Dortmund penalty area.

But the match was understandably about more than the result, as evidenced by the Spanish side, who echoed the messages sent to Haller by the majority of the football world.

Frenchman Declan Rice’s former team-mate told SkySports: “Everyone at West Ham is behind him and I think everyone in football is too, you can see what type of character he is.

‘He’s like a big gentle giant, he’s so smiley. When he came here he was so enthusiastic, he wanted to work hard and score goals.

‘He didn’t succeed’ [at West Ham] but what he has done at Ajax and now that he has moved to Dortmund is a credit to him.

“I saw on his Instagram that he has already had one operation, so his recovery is well underway, which is special.”

Several clubs have expressed their solidarity with the French striker via Twitter, including former club Ajax.

Haller took to social media to share his progress after the first phase of his treatment.

A smiling Haller posted a photo from his hospital bed on Thursday, tweeting: ‘Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that Step 1 has been completed!

“I would like to thank the @BVB (Dortmund) and the medical team who have been exceptional for me.

Haller only completed his transfer from national champions Ajax to Dortmund earlier this month

“A big thank you also to all the nursing staff at the hospital for their support – kindness.”

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international came over from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27 million.

He signed a four-year contract after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.

Haller played for a season and a half at West Ham, where he played more than 50 times, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax in January 2021 for £20.25 million.

Haller complained he felt ‘unwell’ during a Monday morning training session